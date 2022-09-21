Teenager sentenced to 68 years imprisonment for murder, other crimes

Siphumelele Khumalo

A 17-year-old teenager was sentenced to 68 years imprisonment on Tuesday for two counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder and possession of firearm and ammunition.

According to South African Police Service (Saps) in the Western Cape, Keanu May appeared at the Blue Downs Magistrates’ Court in the Western Cape.

The court heard that in February 2021, the then 16-year-old went to Petrus Street in Kraaifontein where he found the unsuspecting victim standing in his yard with his friends. He opened fire and killed him, and was later arrested and released on bail.

Saps also revealed that in July 2021, while May was released on bail, he is said to have spotted a rival gang member in the area. May pulled out a gun and fired several shots, killing the victim.

The rival gang member he had targeted was not his only victim at the time. He also shot a 9-year-old girl in the neck, an adult female in the knee and then shot at another person but missed, police stated.

“After his shooting spree, the suspect was arrested and the Anti-Gang Unit took over both cases. Detective Warrant Officer Otto Landsberg of the Provincial Organised Crime Anti-Gang Unit built a strong case against the accused and he was convicted on all the 9 charges.”

High number of juveniles worrying

According to statistics compiled by IOL, the Judicial Inspectorate Correctional Services (Jics) as of 31 May, said there were 55 children in remand detention, 3 105 juveniles awaiting trial, 42 children sentenced and 1 503 juveniles sentenced in South Africa.

The media house also reported that Jics spokesperson Emerentia Cupido said between 2019 and 2020, there were 2 058 sentenced juveniles and 3 724 remand juveniles, 65 sentenced children and 58 remand children.

Cupido also said that in the 2018-2019 financial year, there were 6 120 juveniles and 182 children incarcerated.

“If we cannot stop the underlying and complex causes of crime, we at Jics advocate for humane conditions of detention and incarceration to provide meaningful opportunities for rehabilitation,” Cupido said.

She said time behind bars could be used productively, particularly for children and juveniles.

“To do so, we must ensure there is education (junior, primary and tertiary), books, skills training, exercise and psychological and social support,” IOL quoted her.