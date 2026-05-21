Winde welcomes Western Cape disaster declaration after severe storms

Severe weather lashed large parts of the province leaving a trail of destruction.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has welcomed the classification of a provincial disaster following the severe weather that lashed large parts of the province, leaving a trail of destruction.

Torrential rainfall, severe thunderstorms, damaging winds, and snowfall have lashed large parts of the Western Cape, causing widespread destruction and affecting areas from the Cape Metropole to Worcester, the Breede River Valley, Rawsonville, Ceres, Villiersdorp, and Elim.

About 150 000 people have been affected by the storms, which have also claimed about eleven lives.

Urgency

The classification forms part of the process led by the National Disaster Management Centre toward the formal declaration of a disaster, which is essential to unlock additional funding to support the province’s emergency response and recovery plans.

Winde stressed the need for urgency in ensuring that funding is made available as quickly as possible to support affected communities, restore damaged infrastructure, and strengthen resilience against future disasters.

“These kinds of disasters are becoming more frequent and more destructive. We need a new approach from the national government that prioritises proactive budgeting and futureproofing of public infrastructure.

“The Western Cape remains committed to investing in resilience, preparedness and protecting our residents, but we need national support to move faster and respond more effectively,” said Winde.

Relief efforts

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Velenkosini Hlabisa, who attended the meeting and engaged with Cabinet on the ongoing disaster response and recovery efforts, said that his department would continue to support the province wherever possible.

Winde’s spokesperson, Regan Thaw, said the Cabinet noted that the provincial response has now shifted toward ongoing humanitarian relief, the repair of critical infrastructure, and the restoration of essential services.

“Eskom representatives informed Cabinet that electricity supply has already been restored to 72% of the areas affected by the severe weather. Restoration teams continue to work around the clock to reconnect remaining communities as quickly and safely as possible.”

Cabinet also expressed its gratitude to disaster management teams, municipalities, emergency personnel, humanitarian organisations, volunteers, businesses and residents who have supported affected communities during the devastating storms.