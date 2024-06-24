KZN top cop demands answers after officers assault Tongaat man

In a viral video, a police officer can be seen hitting a man with an open hand in what appeared to be a unprovoked act.

The KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has demanded answers after a video footage on social media showed a group of police officers assaulting a person during an operation in Tongaat.

The incident was caught on a CCTV camera on Friday night.

In the video footage which has since gone viral a police officer can be seen hitting a man with an open hand in what appeared to be a unprovoked act.

Assault

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said several other officers also “ganged up on the same victim and attacked him.”

“One officer can be seen in the video kicking the man who was already down and stood on top of him.

“Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Mkhwanazi demanded a detailed report on what led to the attack to the man and ordered for corrective steps to be taken against those officers who will be found to have acted against Saps code of conduct and the constitution of the Republic of South Africa,” Netshiunda said.

Mkhwanazi said during the execution their duties, police officers must be mindful of the Constitution and the Code of Conduct and must strive to uphold the law at all times.

“Police officers took an oath to protect and serve and as such they must never abuse the powers vested upon them. Communities must be and feel safe in the presence of police officers and not be fearful of the very same officers who are supposed to be their source of refuge.

Action

Police can only retaliate with a proportional, minimum force if they find themselves under any form of attack”, said Mkhwanazi.

Mkhwanazi added that if the report points out certain wrongdoings by police officers, the officers concerned will face the wrath of internal corrective measures.

“No one is above the law, and that includes police officers,” Mkhwanazi said.

