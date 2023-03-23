Thabo Bester saga: ‘wife’ abandons rented mansion

GroundUp

Celebrity doctor Nandipha Magudumana’s possessions were being removed from her rented Hyde Park mansion on Tuesday when a quarrel broke out with the landlord.

The landlord claimed that some of the things being removed from the building belonged to him. GroundUp has published several reports linking Magudumana to escaped rapist and murderer Thabo Bester.

Social media accounts silent

In the wake of these reports, Magudumana’s social media accounts have gone silent and some have been deactivated. Bester was seen shopping with Magudumana and her daughter at Woolworths in Sandton in June 2022, almost two months after the prison cell fire in which Bester was thought to have died.

Magudumana has also claimed to be Bester’s customary law wife. It appears Bester and Magudumana had been running a property renovation business called Arum Holdings.

ALSO READ: Facebook rapist: Deputy Minister was informed by warder that Thabo Bester escaped

GroundUp is in possession of a recorded telephone conversation from last week between Bester – who was using the name “TK Nkwana” – and a client of Arum Holdings.

After receiving a tip-off on Tuesday’s events at the Hyde Parkmansion, GroundUp visited the site on Wednesday morning.

A security guard at the property confirmed a quarrel took place between the landlord and Magudumana’s people. According to the guard, several trucks had arrived to move the possessions, and that Magudumana had been evicted due to non-payment of rent.

The landlord’s representatives showed up, saying some of the things removed from the building belonged to the property company.

ALSO READ: Cele says DNA ‘doesn’t seem to match’ Facebook rapist as Correctional Services remains mum

GroundUp understands the building is now abandoned. The property next door, which several sources said was being renovated to become Magudumana’s new wellness clinic, stands deserted and half-finished.

Bester’s whereabouts

There are several rumours doing the rounds about Bester and Magudumana’s whereabouts.

There are some reports that they have fled the country, others say they are still in Johannesburg.

Despite the compelling evidence published by GroundUp that Bester has escaped from prison and that Magudumana was his accomplice, authorities investigating the matter have not confirmed that he had escaped.

READ MORE: Thabo Bester saga: Prison department denies it has autopsy report. Here it is!

The police said the investigation had reached a critical stage.

“It won’t be in the interest of justice to give any comment now, as advised by the investigating team,” said Free State police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele.

-Witten by Daniel Steyn, Marecia Damons and Kimberly Mutandiro

This article originally appeared on GroundUp and was republished with permission. Read original article here