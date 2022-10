Some residents of Tshwane have their own knickers in a knot about The Sex Expo’s advertising campaign on street pole posters. A pair of pink panties stretched around a model’s calves has offended them. The poster artwork for The Sex Expo has not changed much since its first incarnation as Sexpo in 2011. Neither have objections to a bit of naughty, this time in the Jacaranda City. Earlier last week, event management said it also received a complaint about its advertising in Johannesburg with some vandalised. However, The Sex Expo confirmed to The Citizen that all approvals were given by...

Some residents of Tshwane have their own knickers in a knot about The Sex Expo’s advertising campaign on street pole posters.

A pair of pink panties stretched around a model’s calves has offended them.

The poster artwork for The Sex Expo has not changed much since its first incarnation as Sexpo in 2011.

Neither have objections to a bit of naughty, this time in the Jacaranda City.

Earlier last week, event management said it also received a complaint about its advertising in Johannesburg with some vandalised.

However, The Sex Expo confirmed to The Citizen that all approvals were given by the City of Tshwane.

“The poster design for The Sex Expo was initially approved by the council, and approval stickers were purchased to place on advertising posters which were to be displayed on street poles close to the host venue Time Square Casino and in and around Menlyn, Pretoria,” said event manager Tao, who is only known by her first name professionally.

However, there is no clarity on whom removed the posters.

Tao said: “It is unclear if the posters were removed by the council, associations, or by the metro police in the area but the council is not allowing for further posters of the same design to be placed.”

This after complaints were received about the decade-old panty depicting artwork.

It’s not the first time the event’s artwork got members of the public hot under the collar, and not in a naughty sense.

In 2008, the Advertising Standards Authority banned its Bigger and Better campaign that depicted buttocks along with the phrase was judged as sexualising women.

At the time the organisers appealed the decision but lost.

Tao said the expo was working with the municipality to provide less provocative artwork.

She said despite the criticism and negativity, the event had seen soaring ticket sales outperforming previous years.

The Sex Expo sells itself as an adult lifestyle and sexual health event. It features a range of exhibitors and on-stage performances from strippers through to more kinky lifestyle choices and tons of adult material is on sale.

The event also hosts several speakers that share information on wellness and sexual health.

Tao said: “We are not sure if it’s due to the provocative advertising campaign or due to the clear desire that South Africans have to get out and have a good time, post months of restrictions.

“We understand conservative views and understand that sometimes it takes a bit of time for adults to relax and open up to certain topics of discussion, education, and entertainment.

“We… invite those naysayers to join us and see what it’s all about.”