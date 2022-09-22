SK Khoza thrusts himself into the trends again with yet another viral video clip

Xanet Scheepers

South Africa’s very own celebrity porn star, actor SK Khoza didn’t waste any time to show off his sexual prowess, yet again.

The actor, who joined the cast of the steamy eTV series The Black Door, in August left the streets of social media hot and heavy on Wednesday evening with yet another sexual performance that Mzansi just won’t be able to unsee.

In the racy video clip, which has since been deleted from his Instagram stories, SK Khoza can be seen having a steamy sex session with Mam Rebs played by Linda Sebezo.

This bold move from the actor left a bad taste in some Tweeps mouth who felt he took something that was meant to be a form of art and made it salacious.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela lashed out at him saying that what he did was wrong and that he should have respected his co-star.

“Fellow actors need to trust that what you do at work with a colleague with not be exploited by said colleague. By posting that video in that context he violated that trust,” Mphela Tweeted.

https://twitter.com/PhilMphela/status/1572861920293834752

He is referring to the sex scene that saw SK top the Twitter trends list in July when a video clip of him having oral sex with an unidentified woman spread like wild fire on social media.

ALSO SEE: ‘SK Khoza eating it like groceries on HD view’

At the time the actor said that he was tired of constantly being humiliated and discussed on social media, which leads one to wonder why he then chose to share this specific sex scene so out of context.

While some Tweeps felt SK shared the scene to promote The Black Door, others wanted to hear nothing of it, saying he only posted the video clip to promote himself and get more Instagram followers in a bid to reach 1 million Instagram followers.

Watch The Black Door at 9.30pm weekdays on eTV.

Here are some of the best reactions SK Khoza’s sex clip from Tweeps:

Porn companies running into SK Khoza IG account to offer him a job pic.twitter.com/GMSMxEQ9DC— Minister of Unemployment (@tshepo_segodi) September 22, 2022

South Africans : We haven’t heard from SK Khoza in a minute, maybe he changed his ways



SK Khoza :



pic.twitter.com/QFH3RQVgsH— الدون (@dracosrevenge) September 22, 2022

SK Khoza smashed that Magogo. I know what I saw & there’s no one who will tell me otherwise. pic.twitter.com/lEQYcGW8OG— Man’s NOT Barry Roux  (@AdvoBarryRoux) September 22, 2022

When you hear your hun is gonna work with SK Khoza pic.twitter.com/aIBcmMxXQT— Oksalayo (@hes_undescoverd) September 21, 2022

SK Khoza steps in to save Lulo Cafe this week with that post . What a king ????????— JustMufasa (@Just_lava) September 21, 2022

Sk khoza is the Charlie Sheen of South Africa ???????????? pic.twitter.com/wB6egStTOH— JabulaniMacdonald⚡ (@Jabu_Macdonald) September 22, 2022