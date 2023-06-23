Did ‘The Simpsons’ predict Titanic submarine events? See for yourself

By Cheryl Kahla

In a decidedly eerie turn of events, popular animated series The Simpsons may have predicted yet another real-world incident… This time, the events surrounding the Titanic submarine.

Fans of the show immediately noticed the uncanny parallel between the real-life events unfolding as we speak, and a 2006 The Simpsons episode.

Eerie Titanic sub twist

On Thursday, the US Coast Guard confirmed all five people aboard the Titan submersible are believed to have died when the sub’s debris was found near the Titanic wreckage.

The US Navy confirmed they detected an anomaly which coincided with the Titan’s probable explosion on Sunday.

These events share an uncanny resemblance to a 2006 episode of The Simpsons, when Homer Simpson goes on an underwater expedition in the Atlantic Ocean.

The Simpsons sea voyage

Homer teams up with a man he believes is his biological father to find the treasure of the sunken Piso Mojado ship.

But their mission takes a horrible turn… Unfortunately for Homer, his submersible is trapped in a coral cage as his oxygen levels begin to drop.

Watch the video below, but we have to warn you: The flashing ‘oxygen low’ and ‘oxygen gone’ messages might send a chill down your spine.

The Simpsons really predicted the titanic submarine situation .. and that they would completely run out of oxygen (watch till the end) this is actually scary. pic.twitter.com/xOWtE6DTQq— Qura (@Qurandale) June 22, 2023

Homer starts losing consciousness due to the depleting oxygen levels, but unlike the real-world events today, he wakes up in a hospital three days later.

Lost Titan sub

The same can not be said for the people who were trapped on the Titanic submersible when it likely imploded on Sunday.

The Titan disappeared on Sunday while descending towards the Titanic wreck, situated approximately 3.2 kilometres below the surface, and 640 kilometres off the Newfoundland coast in Canada.

British explorer Hamish Harding, French submarine specialist Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Pakistani-British magnate Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, and Stockton Rush, OceanGate Expeditions CEO were on board the submersible.

