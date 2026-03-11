Why Gayton McKenzie should not allow Bafana to play at Fifa World Cup

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie's inaction risks turning SA into a spectator of injustice rather than a player in the struggle for fairness.

The question of whether Bafana Bafana should seriously consider boycotting the 2026 Fifa World Cup in the US in June, is bigger than football.

It is about justice, consistency and South Africa’s moral standing in global sport.

When Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, Fifa and Uefa acted swiftly: Russian teams were banned from all competitions, including the World Cup.

Yet today, with the US and Israel accused of ongoing military aggression against Iran, Fifa remains silent. That silence is not neutrality – it is complicity.

South Africa knows the power of sporting boycotts. The isolation of apartheid South Africa proved that sport is never apolitical.

If Russia was banned for war, why is America exempt? The double standard is glaring. Some countries are punished. Others are protected.

Government should step in, yet Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie has failed to rise to the occasion.

His statement that “football should not become a casualty because of politics” is not only naïve, it is historically blind.

Sport has always been political. During apartheid, international sporting boycotts were a crucial weapon in the struggle for justice.

ALSO READ: ‘Formula 1 is going to happen’ – Gayton McKenzie

South African teams were banned from global competitions and excluded from events such as the Olympic Games. McKenzie’s attempt to separate football from politics is a convenient excuse for inaction.

His reluctance to confront Fifa and the US is a betrayal of South Africa’s legacy. His department should be rallying African nations to demand accountability, not sitting on the sidelines.

Instead, he has chosen to protect the spectacle of football at the expense of principle. That is not leadership – it is capitulation.

America’s recent behaviour toward South Africa makes this silence more troubling. The US boycotted the G20 summit in Johannesburg last November, citing a baseless narrative of “genocide against white people”.

That insult was not only absurd but deeply hypocritical, considering America’s own history of racial violence and systemic inequality.

If Washington can weaponise falsehoods to delegitimise South Africa, why should Pretoria not respond in kind by withdrawing Bafana Bafana from a tournament hosted on US soil?

McKenzie’s failure to connect these dots shows a lack of vision and courage. A boycott would undoubtedly be controversial.

South African players would lose the opportunity to compete on football’s biggest stage. Diplomatic tensions with Washington could worsen.

But moral leadership rarely comes without sacrifice. History remembers the athletes and governments that refused to normalise injustice.

ALSO READ: WATCH: McKenzie slams ’embarrassing’ scenes after Safa meeting descends into chaos

The anti-apartheid sporting boycott was not comfortable for those involved – but it helped transform global politics. The same courage is needed today.

If international football truly believes in defending peace and justice, those values cannot be applied only when politically convenient. Either international law matters, or it does not.

McKenzie’s job is to protect South Africa’s dignity, not just its sporting calendar. His refusal to support a boycott is a dereliction of that duty.

If one country can be expelled from the game for violating global norms while another hosts the world’s most prestigious tournament despite similar accusations, the credibility of the system collapses.

South Africa, with its unique history and moral authority, has an opportunity to lead. A boycott by Bafana Bafana would not cripple the World Cup, but it would send a powerful signal.

It would remind the world that principles matter more than trophies; that justice cannot be selectively applied. But without government’s leadership, that opportunity may be squandered.

McKenzie’s inaction risks turning South Africa into a spectator of injustice rather than a player in the struggle for fairness.

The beautiful game should not be governed by the logic of power. It should be governed by the same rules for everyone.

In the end, the question is not whether football can change the world, but whether South Africa is willing to use football to stand for justice. Certainly, no justice, no World Cup.

NOW READ: Mshishi returns to Bafana squad for Panama matches