Thomas van Tonder completes ‘crazy’ monkey bar challenge at Bloukrans Bridge (PICS)

Thomas van Tonder crossed more than 600 monkey bars suspended beneath the arch of Bloukrans Bridge

South African obstacle course racing world champion Thomas van Tonder has conquered the Bloukrans Bridge in a daring stunt that saw him cross 600 monkey bars suspended beneath the arch, 216 metres above the ground.

Van Tonder completed the 280-metre crossing in 47 minutes and 30 seconds, making him the first person to take on the challenge.

Thomas van Tonder takes on 600 monkey bars at Bloukrans Bridge

The course followed the shape of the bridge, starting with a brutal 45-degree incline before flattening out near the top and dropping down the other side.

Every metre had to be covered by hand, with no opportunity to simply stop and rest.

Despite months of preparation, the climb was tougher than Van Tonder expected, putting enormous strain on his arms and hands. At times, he hooked his legs over the bars and hung upside down to give his hands a break.

Thomas Van Tonder celebrates after crossing the Bloukrans Bridge using monkey bars, 26 October 2026. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

The hardest part was not necessarily the physical challenge.

At the top, looking at the long stretch of bars still ahead made it difficult to imagine reaching the finish.

“If you look at the finish, it’s so far out of reach and there’s so many bars in between. It seems undoable,” he said.

‘That incline humbled me’

The descent brought its own challenges, as Van Tonder had to control his speed while fighting exhaustion and trying to keep his grip.

Thomas van Tonder celebrates after crossing the Bloukrans Bridge using monkey bars, 26 October 2026. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

By the final stretch, the tape protecting his fingers had been torn through.

“I came in a bit cocky. I came in a bit confident, and that incline humbled me for sure,” he said.

Africa’s highest bridge

The stunt took place at the Bloukrans Bridge, which carries the N2 between the Western and Eastern Cape and is a popular destination for bungee jumping.

The bridge rises 216 metres above the river, making it Africa’s highest bridge.

Thomas Van Tonder crosses the Bloukrans Bridge using monkey bars, 26 October 2026. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

The monkey-bar course and safety system were built by Richard Lievaart and his team from Vertical Safety Systems, using two independent safety points without permanently fixing anything to the bridge.

For Van Tonder, the achievement was the culmination of a two-year goal.

“I have finished what I started. I set the big, crazy goal, and we actually got it done,” he said.