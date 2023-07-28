Three bodies recovered in three days at separate substations, City Power reveals

By Faizel Patel

City Power has confirmed that another burnt body has been recovered after a substation was vandalised, leaving parts of the Joburg CBD without power.

The power utility said the grim discovery was made this week after its teams were responding to a power outage in parts of the Joburg CBD.

This is the third body recovered at substations across the province.

Electrocutions

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said they are working around the clock to restore electricity to the affected areas.

“Out teams were responding to an outage at central substation in the inner city when they discovered a charred body of an unknown person. It looks like the substation was also vandalised and we believe the person broke into the substation. Unfortunately, they were electrocuted and died.

“The police and emergency services were called to attend to the scene, so we were not able to do the work and restore electricity. It affects most of the eastern parts of the CBD including the areas around Wemmer where there is still no electricity,” said Mangena.

ALSO READ: City Power technicians attacked and hijacked in Lenasia South

Restoration

Mangena said the estimated time for restoration of service is likely to be around midday on Friday as technicians need to determine the cause of the damage caused by the person who broke in.

Mangena added that two other bodies were also recovered this week.

“This is the third body we recovered in a space of about three days. This includes the one found in Randburg and another in Lenasia.

Sabotage

Mangena said City Power is deeply concerned about an increase in vandalism, particularly at its Randburg and Roodepoort substations.

Mangena added that the utility’s systems are also battling to keep up with the winter demand amid the frequent theft and damage.

ALSO READ: City Power pleads with communities to protect infrastructure