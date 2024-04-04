Three Bolt female drivers breaking barriers and leading the way for inclusivity

Dorcas, Petunia and Agnes are three female drivers that found economic freedom driving with Bolt.

According to Statistics South Africa’s quarterly labour force survey released last month, the official unemployment rate peaked slightly to 32.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023. This essentially means that there were 46 000 more people without jobs in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the three months prior. As the country grapples with these devastating figures, three remarkable women are defying the odds and steering their destinies as Bolt drivers.

Dorcas, Petunia and Agnes found a lifeline in driving with Bolt; their journeys symbolise the power of perseverance and highlight the transformative potential of seizing opportunities during tough economic times in countries like South Africa.

Dorcas, a 40-year-old mother, was at a crossroads when unemployment loomed over her. Introduced to Bolt and MyNextCar, she grabbed the opportunity to create a new path for herself. Driving with Bolt for the past four months, Dorcas has discovered the empowering freedom of being behind the wheel.

As a woman navigating the streets of South Africa, safety concerns often arise, but Dorcas remains undeterred. Despite challenges from meter taxis, she says no one bothers them on the road, and she continues to persevere, driven by the positive experiences shared with her riders.

Balancing her roles as a mother and wife alongside her career as a Bolt driver is no easy feat. Yet, Dorcas manages, taking occasional breaks during the day and spending time with her family.

Like the hardworking woman that she is, Dorcas was one of the five drivers to walk away with a brand new Suzuki car at the annual Driver League competition last year for showcasing exemplary driver behaviour and consistently delivering exceptional service in the annual Bolt driver League competition.

31-year-old Petunia, who sees herself as an entrepreneur and mother, found her calling behind the wheel with Bolt in 2021. For Petunia, the idea of being her own boss and making money around the clock made Bolt an appealing career choice. She thrived on the opportunity to meet new people daily and embraced the entrepreneurial mindset fostered by the platform.

As a woman driving with Bolt in South Africa, Petunia prioritised safety by sticking to suburban areas. Her proactive approach included seating passengers at the back and exclusively accepting women riders, ensuring a smooth and secure ride. Petunia’s diligence paid off, as she saved R80 000 in a year, covering her expenses and helping her household.

Bold and confident, Agnes, aged 32, a single mother to a 14-year-old, struck gold when curiosity got the better of her and led her to a path of a stable income. When she first heard about the opportunity to drive a Bajaj, she was tempted to try it out, and six months down the line, she has not looked back.

Despite initial concerns about safety as a woman driving with Bolt in South Africa, she has not come across any safety incidents and ensures that she avoids hotspot areas provided by Bolt. Reflecting on her rewarding experiences while driving with Bolt, Agnes speaks with confidence about her newfound sense of freedom and aspirations for the future.

When asked about her man’s reaction to her opting to drive for Bolt Lite, she said, “Unfortunately, there was no reaction because I am a single mother. I’m working hard for my son without anyone blocking.”

All three are driving on the Bolt Lite category, launched in 2023 with Bolt’s fleet partner MyNextCar, the new category is aimed at creating economic earning opportunities for young people and women. The partnership also provides drivers with access to vehicle financing solutions, thereby removing barriers to car ownership. Through this innovative approach, drivers can obtain a vehicle on a rent-to-own model, allowing them to join the Bolt platform as independent contractors and access additional earning opportunities.

Dorcas, Petunia, and Agnes embody women’s resilience, courage, and unwavering determination everywhere, driving towards a brighter future for themselves and their communities.