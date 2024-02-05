Bolt recaps safety features available for riders

Bolt has upgraded its safety features on the platform.

As part of our ongoing commitment to rider safety, Bolt has taken proactive steps over the past few months to upgrade safety on the platform. In an ever-evolving landscape, ensuring the well-being of riders is a top priority. To ensure that all app users have a pleasant experience on the platform, they are reminded of the following safety features available while taking trips on the Bolt platform, as well as the importance of not taking offline trips.

One of the safety features is 24/7 customer support. Bolt provides dedicated customer support that is available round the clock to address any concerns or queries. The in-app support feature ensures riders can get prompt assistance, which can be accessed through the Bolt app or via phone.

Another essential feature is the in-app Emergency Assist button, when used, it alerts multiple private armed response teams and private emergency medical rescue teams to respond to calls when riders and drivers are in need of urgent assistance. Response times vary based on location.

Riders are also encouraged to share their trip details with friends or family. This includes sending the car’s make, model, registration number, and live location via a shareable link. Additionally, all trips are tracked and recorded for added safety.

All app users have access to the Bolt Trip Protection cover, which offers comprehensive insurance coverage. This includes protection against unexpected injuries, medical expenses, and hospital stays.

To further enhance safety, riders can activate the On Trip audio recording feature at any time during their trip. This encrypted recording is stored on the app and automatically deleted after 24 hours for privacy reasons.

According to Sandra Suzanne Buyole, PR Manager, Africa at Bolt, “Safety is at the core of everything Bolt does. These features are designed to empower users with the tools they need to have a safe and reliable ride experience. Riders are encouraged to rate their driver honestly, as ratings allow Bolt to review driver behaviour and remove those who violate the Terms of Service. We want to urge our riders not to take offline trips, no matter how enticing they are as when trips are taken offline, you can’t access safety features, and in the event of an issue, investigations are much harder to carry out.”

Recently, Bolt introduced two new safety features: Trip Monitoring and Driver Alerts, offering a comprehensive solution that empowers both drivers and riders. These newly launched features exemplify Bolt’s commitment to proactive safety measures. The trip Monitoring proactively engages with riders and drivers in-app when a vehicle remains stationary for an extended period. On the other hand, the Driver Alerts feature equips drivers with valuable information about upcoming trips, ensuring they can make informed decisions, particularly in areas flagged for safety concerns.

