Missing gyrocopter pilot found dead after crash in Louis Trichardt

After a manhunt for a missing pilot from Mbombela, the Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre (ARCC) has confirmed the wreckage of a gyrocopter has been found in Louis Trichardt, Limpopo.

Gerhard Minnaar was last seen at the Nelspruit Airport just after 8am on Tuesday, when he took off in his gyrocopter.

An extensive search and rescue operation ensued for the missing aircraft before it was found.

ARCC Chief of Operations Gregory Critchley said they were on high alert for the missing plane.

“The ARCC promptly initiated the official search and rescue operation to locate the missing pilot, collaborating with the South African Police Service Airwing, SARZA (a volunteer search and rescue unit), local pilots, and ground assistance.

“The aerial search and rescue (SAR) operation, which utilised drones and a South African Police Service (SAPS) aircraft, located the wreckage of a light aircraft that matched the description of the missing gyrocopter in the primary search area.

“Unfortunately, the pilot, who was the only occupant, was found to have sustained fatal injuries in the accident,” Critchley said.

Investigations

Critchley said investigations were handed over to police and other officials.

“We would like to thank the search and rescue teams from SAPS, SARZA, a local private security company and the local rural safety group, Soutpansberg, for their quick deployment and efforts during this challenging search and rescue operation

“The scene has been handed over to the SAPS and the SACAA Accident and Incident Investigation Division for further investigation,” Critchley said.

Aircraft crash

Meanwhile, golfers at the Beachwood Golf Club in Durban North were left shocked after a light aircraft crashed on the greens.

It is understood the accident happened on Thursday. It’s unclear what caused the plane to crash.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said medics responded to the light aircraft crash just before 1pm.

“Paramedics together with Saps [South African Police Service] and Metro Police Search and Rescue arrived at the golf estate and were directed to where the light aircraft had crashed.

“It is believed that the plane had two occupants (including the pilot) at the time of the crash.

“One of the occupants had sustained minor injuries and was stabilised on the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital for the further care that he required,” Jamieson said.

