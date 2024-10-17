Light aircraft crashes at golfing estate in Durban North

One of the occupants sustained minor injuries and was stabilised on scene.

The accident happened on Thursday just before 1pm. Picture: ALS Paramedics

Golfers at the Beachwood Golf Club in Durban North were left shocked after a light aircraft crashed on the greens.

It is understood the accident happened on Thursday. It’s unclear what caused the plane to crash.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said medics responded to the light aircraft crash just before 1pm.

Light aircraft crash

“Paramedics together with Saps [South African Police Service] and Metro Police Search and Rescue arrived at the golf estate and were directed to where the light aircraft had crashed. It is believed that the plane had two occupants (including the pilot) at the time of the crash.

“One of the occupants had sustained minor injuries and was stabilised on the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital for the further care that he required,” Jamieson said.

The pilot did not sustain any injuries.

Jamieson said the events leading up to the crash are unknown however all necessary officials were in attendance and will be investigating further.

Last month, a 75-year-old pilot and his two passengers, survived crash-landing in Algoa Park, Gqeberha.

The pilot was forced to execute an emergency landing due to low fuel with his Piper PA-32RT on Ysterhout Street.

The pilot and two male passengers, aged 33 and 43, emerged unscathed.

