Three players who need to step up for Bafana at AFCON 2023

Phakaaathi editor Jonty Mark picks three players who could make or break Bafana.

Khuliso Mudau (left) and Percy Tau could be key for Bafana Bafana at the Afcon. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana have arrived in the Ivory Coast to take part in the Africa Cup of Nations finals, but Hugo Broos’ side are certainly not among the favourites for the biggest trophy on the continent.

If they are to succeed, Bafana will have to find the kind of collective spirit that drove Zambia to the title in 2012, or that Broos was able to conjur in his Cameroon side that won the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

In saying this, there are surely certain individuals who will need to shine if Bafana are to have a successful tournament. Reaching the quarterfinals, as Stuart Baxter’s side managed in 2019, would be a creditable performance, given level of opposition in the Ivory Coast.

Here, Phakaaathi takes a look at three Bafana players who will need to come to the party if Bafana are to impress.

Percy Tau

Percy Tau. Pic: Gallo Images

Percy Tau almost single-handedly dragged Bafana through qualification for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals, but at the tournament itself he wasn’t quite able to make his mark, with just one assist, for Bongani Zungu in the 1-0 victory over Namibia, and no goals.

The ‘Lion of Judah’ then scored four goals in qualifying for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, but Molefi Ntseki’s side were not able to make it to the finals.

Tau battled with form and fitness for a time after that but has bounced back, starring for Al Ahly as they won last season’s Caf Champions League, and also impressing in national team colours, with a brilliant display against Morocco in Bafana’s final 2023 Afcon qualifier, and a goal in the November World Cup qualifying victory over Benin.

The question now is whether Tau can shine in the Ivory Coast, with extra pressure on his shoulders in the absence of other key attacking players Lyle Foster and Lebo Mothiba.

If he can, Bafana may not miss those two as much, and are far more likely to make smooth progress in the tournament.

Khuliso Mudau

Khuliso Mudau. Pic: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Hugo Broos frustrated many football fans in South Africa with his decision not to pick Khuliso Mudau for most of qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations. Mudau, however, has grabbed his opportunity in recent matches, impressing against Morocco in Bafana’s last Afcon qualifier and again in a friendly against the Ivory Coast, where he was superb against mercurial winger Wilfried Zaha.

Broos retained Mudau for the two recent Fifa World Cup qualifiers and it is likely he will start against Mali on Tuesday in Bafana’s Group E opener. The Sundowns right back can provide an attacking threat as well as defending, and this ability to get up and down his flank is likely to be vital for Bafana in the Ivory Coast.

Teboho Mokoena

Teboho Mokoena. Pic: Gallo Images

Teboho Mokoena is Bafana Bafana’s most genuine box-to-box midfielder, and has become the first name on Hugo Broos’ teamsheet when it comes to selecting his side in that area of the park.

Another of the Mamelodi Sundowns stars, the former SuperSport United man should face plenty of titanic midfield battles in the coming days against Mali, Namibia and Tunisia in Group E.

If he can stay fit – Mokoena has had his share of injuries – he will be relied heavily on by Bafana to break up opposition attacks and to propel the side forward.

With a powerful shot at his disposal, Broos will also no doubt hope that Mokoena can contribute a goal or two in the Ivory Coast.