Cardoso issues Sundowns injury update ahead of MTN8 final

'What I need you to understand is that I will never put on a player until I understand that he is 100% fit,' said Cardoso.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso is keeping his cards close to his chest over the fitness of three key players ahead of Saturday’s blockbuster MTN8 final against Orlando Pirates.

Sundowns injury worries

The Brazilians are sweating over the availability of Bafana Bafana trio Teboho Mokoena, Aubrey Modiba and Bathusi Aubaas for the eagerly-anticipated clash at Moses Mabhida Stadium. All three players took part in a training at Chloorkop with the rest of the squad on Wednesday morning.

However, it was a light session, with Modiba and Aubaas wearing their boots, while Mokoena trained in his sneakers which is an indication that he hasn’t fully recovered.

According to Cardoso, the players have been assessed by the club’s medical department, but a final decision on their availability against the Buccaneers has yet to be made.

“What I need you to understand is that I will never put on a player until I understand that he is 100% fit. Yesterday we had the first evaluation with the players and they were seen by doctors and today will have a better opportunity to check them again,” Cardoso revealed.

“I believe that those cases will be left until the last minute but you understand that we can’t risk especially on muscle injuries like the one on Aubrey (Modiba) and (Bathusi Aubaas in case they are not ready. I’m not saying they are not because they are signs that the recovery was pretty good.”

‘We don’t want this game to have an impact on the season’

While the Portuguese coach did not reveal much about their chances of featuring, he was encouraged by the progress made by the three players. Long-term absentee Keanu Cupido also joined the training session as Cardoso put his charges through their paces.

“They were also not major injuries and they are also progressing but let’s see until the last minute for those decisions,” Cardoso concluded.

“Because we also don’t want to think just about this game. We don’t want this game to have an impact on the season and that’s where I stand before making my own decisions.”