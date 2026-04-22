Tiffany Meek pleads not guilty, blames flawed police investigation in son’s murder case

The most contested element of the state's case, is the alleged discovery of Jaden's school bag inside Meek's apartment.

Tiffany Nicole Meek, charged with killing her 11-year-old son told the High Court in Joburg she had no knowledge of how her child died.

She claimed that the state’s case rests almost entirely on a single contested piece of evidence

Meek appeared in court on Wednesday, 22 April 2026, where her legal representative read her formal plea explanation into the record.

What Meek is charged with

Meek faces charges of murder, defeating the ends of justice and criminal injury arising from the death of her minor son, Jaden Lee Kyle Meek, in May 2025.

The state alleges she murdered Jaden and subsequently reported him as missing.

In her plea explanation, read into the record by her legal representative, Meek denied all three charges.

“At the outset, I record that the state has no direct evidence implicating me in the commission of offences which I am charged and appears to rely on circumstantial evidence from which it seeks to draw inferences based on what the state contends are objective facts.”

She further submitted that those inferences were neither the only reasonable ones available nor consistent with all proven facts.

Her defence indicated she intended to take the stand when called upon to give a full account of her actions on the day her son went missing.

Police search and a day shift guard who raised questions

On 13 May 2025, Jaden had not returned from school at the time he was expected to. This is despite his transport driver claimed that he dropped Jaden off at 2.45pm that afternoon. However, he subsequently changed this to 3pm.

After hours of worry, Meek finally went to report her son as missing at the Florida police station.

Later that evening, after the missing persons report was opened, a police team escorted Meek, her mother, and several family members on a search.

Their first stop was the transport driver’s residence, where he confirmed he had dropped Jaden off at the complex.

The team then returned to the complex to interview the night shift security guard, who directed them to the day shift guard.

Meek said the day shift guard appeared to be under the influence of a substance during the interview and gave contradictory answers about whether he had seen Jaden return.

The police also interviewed a child who had travelled with Jaden that afternoon who confirmed he had been dropped off at the complex.

A search of the premises followed with every accessible part of the complex explored.

“My brother was particularly insistent that the police search each possible unit within the complex,” the document noted.

However, Meek said officers indicated they could not enter individual residential units without a warrant. The search was called off about midnight.

Jaden found on the stairway landing

Meek returned to her mother’s home in the early hours of 14 May 2025.

Her mother lived close to the Florida police station.

At 5.23am the next morning, Meek said she returned briefly to her own apartment to bath and change her sanitary protection before heading back.

Around 6.50am, she received a call from transport personnel informing her that Jaden had been found at the complex.

“I immediately woke every member of my household who was sleeping, who was at my mother’s residence and we proceeded to my complex,” the plea explanation states.

Upon arrival, the family was told Jaden had been found on the stairway landing close to their residential unit.

He was rushed to hospital in a private vehicle. “My minor child was declared dead on arrival or at least presumed to be so on arrival at the hospital,” said Meek.

A postmortem examination later conducted on 16 May 2025 found the cause of death to be consistent with a blunt force head injury.

The school bag at the centre of it all

The most contested element of the state’s case, according to the defence, is the alleged discovery of Jaden’s school bag inside Meek’s apartment.

The state contends the bag was found in Jaden’s room and argues its presence indicates he returned home and that Meek therefore had information inconsistent with her version of events.

Meek denied any knowledge of the bag’s presence. “I do not recall observing any such bag within the premises at any time on 13 or 14 May 2025.”

She added that the area in question would have been within her direct line of sight when she returned on 14 May to collect Jaden’s birth certificate.

What she found particularly difficult to explain was why neither police officers, including members of specialised units and sniffer dogs deployed to her unit on 14 May 2025, nor family members who entered the apartment on 15 May 2025 during a memorial vigil appeared to have noticed the bag.

“It is inconceivable to me that such an item, if it was indeed present and in plain view, would have not been discovered during those searches,” she stated.

The bag was only seized on 16 May 2025. “The more probable inference to be drawn is that the bag was at some stage moved, placed or positioned in the location where it is alleged to have been found, which ultimately and materially calls into question the veracity and reliability of the state’s version.”

Defence challenges forensic narrative around blood evidence

Beyond the school bag, the state is also expected to lead evidence that blood was found on books inside the bag and that traces of blood were discovered in various parts of Meek’s unit, allegedly following an attempt by her to clean the scene using chemicals.

The defence dismissed this narrative entirely. “The postmortem examination does not on any reasonable interpretation support the conclusion that my minor child bled at all in the circumstances that would give rise to such a scene.”

Meek’s legal team argue this version materially conflicted with the objective evidence and introduced what they characterised as an absurd narrative that placed the reliability of the state’s entire investigative theory in question.

The defence maintained that the state’s case in its entirety rested substantially on the school bag allegation.

“I therefore submit that I am left anxiously awaiting a proper and satisfactory explanation from the investigating and policing units as to what transpired in my absence on 14th May 2025 whilst I was at the hospital,” the document stated.

Meek called for full ventilation of how the scene was managed, secured and cordoned off, and how the alleged evidentiary items were identified and subsequently handled.

The state requested a postponement to begin leading witnesses. The matter was postponed to 11 and 12 June 2026.

Meek remains remanded in custody.