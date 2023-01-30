Young tiger’s day out comes to abrupt end as it’s recaptured in Edenvale

Devina Haripersad

Authorities have confirmed that the tiger that was spotted in Edenvale has been recaptured.

It was reported that various units have assisted in locating and capturing the young tiger in Edenvale. The animal has been sedated and taken to a sanctuary for safekeeping.

The tiger was spotted in the early hours of the morning on Terrace Road. It was seen on a business’s security camera footage walking past a car.

The tiger was also seen playing with dogs in the neighbourhood.

Video: Supplied.

Sheba the Tiger

Earlier this month, an eight-year-old tigress, Sheba, was euthanised after she escaped from a smallholding in the Walkers Fruit Farm area of Midvaal, south of Johannesburg.

Her owner reported that his fence had been deliberately cut.

Sheba had moved during the night across the hills to the west side of the fruit farm, bringing her close to livestock and other residents in a more densely populated area, community policing forum representative Gresham Mandy told The Citizen.