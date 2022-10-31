New board to boost tourism industry and SA economy, create jobs

Cheryl Kahla

South Africa Tourism on Monday said it welcomed the appointment of a new tourism board, as announced by Minister Lindiwe Sisulu.

SAnTourism CEO, Mzilikazi Themba Khumalo said the board “will advance the recovery of the tourism sector and impact positively on the ideals of the National Development Plan”.

New tourism board

Boost to economy

This includes job creation as well as access for women and youth in the industry. Minister Sisulu said the board will consist “of highly skilled individuals from various sectors”.

“Our [tourism] industry is critical to the South African economy as it contributes richly to the GDP and to the lives of ordinary South Africans.”

Tourism board members

Chaired by Nondumiso Maphazi, the board also includes:

Aubrey Mhlongo (Deputy Chairperson)

Pretty Ntombela

Nomahlubi Mazwai

Odwa Mtati

Ravi Nadesen

Enver Duminy

Nandipha Mzileni Mbulawa

Mduduzi Zakwe

Rosemary Anderson

Lehlohonolo Rapodile

Nonkqubela Silulwane

“We look forward to working with the incoming Board, and we are confident that they have the requisite skills to propel not only South African Tourism but also contribute towards the acceleration of the sector’s recovery,” Khumalo concluded.

State of Tourism in SA

The sector took a massive knock during the pandemic, with the Stats SA Tourism 2020 report indicating foreign arrivals decreased by more than 70%.

In addition, the number of travellers to South Africa decreased by 50.7% from nearly 25 million travellers in 2006 to 12 million travellers in 2020.

Arrivals decreased by 70.6%, while departures decreased by 71.5% during the same period. as per the report.

Reason for travel to SA

Most of the foreign travellers who continued to visit South Africa during the reporting period came for a holiday (89.3%).

The remainder consisted of 4.5% who visited SA for work, 3.2% who visited for business purposes, and 1% to study.

This report was based on information on population movements across South Africa’s ports of entry/exit covering the period 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2020.