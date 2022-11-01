Brian Sokutu
Senior Print Journalist
3 minute read
1 Nov 2022
4:55 am
Politics

Sisulu challenging Ramaphosa more directly than any candidate, say analysts

'Lindiwe has cast herself as an outsider in Ramaphosa Cabinet – at times criticising government on the constitution and other matters,' said Mathekga.

Minister of Human Settlements Water and Sanitation Lindiwe Sisulu. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
On the eve of the ANC elective conference, party national executive committee (NEC) member and presidential hopeful Lindiwe Sisulu, has brought up the issue of the use of money to win votes, as affecting the search for credible leaders – a move seen by political analysts as clutching at straws. In a wide-ranging interview with the SABC at the weekend, Sisulu, who is a member of President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet, quoted former ANC NEC member Tokyo Sexwale as having maintained that the outcome of the party's 54th national conference, which voted Ramaphosa president “was bought”. Responding to a question from...

