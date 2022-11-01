Sisulu challenging Ramaphosa more directly than any candidate, say analysts

On the eve of the ANC elective conference, party national executive committee (NEC) member and presidential hopeful Lindiwe Sisulu, has brought up the issue of the use of money to win votes, as affecting the search for credible leaders – a move seen by political analysts as clutching at straws. In a wide-ranging interview with the SABC at the weekend, Sisulu, who is a member of President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet, quoted former ANC NEC member Tokyo Sexwale as having maintained that the outcome of the party's 54th national conference, which voted Ramaphosa president “was bought”. Responding to a question from...

On the eve of the ANC elective conference, party national executive committee (NEC) member and presidential hopeful Lindiwe Sisulu, has brought up the issue of the use of money to win votes, as affecting the search for credible leaders – a move seen by political analysts as clutching at straws.

In a wide-ranging interview with the SABC at the weekend, Sisulu, who is a member of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet, quoted former ANC NEC member Tokyo Sexwale as having maintained that the outcome of the party’s 54th national conference, which voted Ramaphosa president “was bought”.

Responding to a question from SABC news political editor Mzwandile Mbeje on the ANC presidential nomination process coming to a close, with Ramaphosa seemingly in the front seat, Sisulu said: “I hope it is not from financial inducement – people who were given money to vote in a particular way.

“Tokyo Sexwale has gone on record, saying the person who won the 2017 ANC presidential elections, did so through money.

ALSO READ: ‘We need a clean government, not another Phala Phala situation’ – Sisulu

“Money that is being used to pay or buy people, could be used to build more houses and improve our infrastructure.

“This situation is not about people being allowed to freely choose a particular person, but about how much resources the person has to push a particular campaign and an agenda.”

‘No muscle to turn votes in her favour’

In ruling out her chances of winning the ANC presidential race, political experts Ralph Mathekga, Sandile Swana and Roland Henwood, said the timing of her raising the use of money to buy votes was opportunistic.

“Lindiwe has cast herself as an outsider in Ramaphosa Cabinet – at times criticising government on the constitution and other matters,” said Mathekga.

“She is challenging Ramaphosa more directly than any candidate.

“I’m not convinced she has a good chance – perhaps she is going to land somewhere in top six.”

While conceding that money played a role in ANC leadership battles, Swana said Sisulu “has never had enough money, clout or simple muscle to turn votes in her favour, as a potential president”.

“She can only make noises in favour of the anti-Ramaphosa faction and at best get a dummy to silence her.”

He added: “The issue of a woman president is not on the table – not even ANC women have mounted any credible campaign in the ANC or in society.

“Lindiwe calls for a clean government when she has never represented any such thing – having been part of the committee that extricated former president Jacob Zuma from his pre-Polokwane cases, using dubious methods.”

Henwood said money “has been important in ANC election conferences for a while – definitely not only since 2017”.

ALSO READ: ANC presidency race: Sisulu nowhere to be found despite early and noisy start

“What may be changing is that campaigns are no longer mostly-financed from government sources.

“This is important, as it may limit the influence and abuse from secret state funds and the politicisation of institutions such as the State Security Agency.

“The money phenomenon is unlikely to go away soon.

“As long as money is available and easy to come by, it will remain an issue.

“At this stage, it is unlikely that she will be elected, because she has alienated herself from the current leadership – with some rather grand statements and accusations,” said Henwood.

Sisulu ‘not pursuing any personal ambition’

Sisulu’s spokesperson Steve Motale, said: “Minister Sisulu is not pursuing any personal ambition to lead the ANC.

“She has been approached by several branches and structures of the ANC, as one of the most seasoned leaders of the movement –to avail herself for the position of ANC president.

“She is humbled by the confidence and trust ANC branches have shown in her and it is the will of the ANC that will prevail in December.”

Sisulu, said Motale, would respect the outcome of the ANC presidential election.

– brians@citizen.co.za