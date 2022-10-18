On-duty traffic officer shot dead by teacher for issuing fine

Siphumelele Khumalo

An Eastern Cape teacher is in police custody for killing a traffic officer who issued him a fine for the contravention of traffic rules.

Police spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said the educator from Tutor Ndamase Senior Secondary School, Siphesonke Galoshe (34) was remanded in custody by the Mthatha Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

His court appearance follows his arrest by the Mthatha based Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation last week for a charge of murder of a traffic officer.

“It is alleged that on 10 October 2022, Galoshe who was driving a silver Toyota Tazz shot and killed a traffic officer, Daniel Mxoli (61) attached to the King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality in Mthatha,” said Mgolodela.

“The offence is reported to have emanated from the traffic officer issuing of a fine to Galoshe for his contravention of the traffic rules. The traffic officer turned his back on Galoshe, that is when Galoshe allegedly alighted from his vehicle, took out his rifle and shot the traffic officer in the back. The traffic officer sustained fatal wounds on the scene.”

The suspect is said to have hidden at his sister’s place in Gqeberha, who forced him to hand himself over to authorities.

Galoshe made his short appearance in Mthatha Magistrates’ Court where he was remanded in custody to reappear for formal bail application on 24 October 2022.

ALSO READ: Call for probe and swift arrest of Mtubatuba traffic officers’ killers