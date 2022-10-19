Daily news update: Phala Phala panel, Gauteng water crisis and Jooste’s properties attached

Citizen Reporter

The independent panel tasked with probing President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm robbery saga will officially commence its work on Wednesday, 19 October.

This was announced by Parliament on Monday night.

The panel has 30 days to complete its mammoth task to make a recommendation on whether sufficient evidence exists to show Ramaphosa committed any violations related to the robbery at his farm.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula appointed the Section 89 inquiry panel, following a motion by ATM leader Vuyolwethu Zungula for Ramaphosa’s removal on the grounds of “a serious violation of the Constitution or the law and serious misconduct”.

The Western Cape High Court has granted the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) an order to attach all assets linked to ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste, accused of contravening SA foreign exchange regulations.

In court documents shared by the SARB, Jooste’s wife Ingrid, son Michael, Gary Harlow and Rian du Plessis are listed as respondents, as the trustees of Jooste family trust Silveroak.

Lanzerac Estate Investments, the Registrar of Deeds in Cape Town and Petrus Albertus Venter are also respondent.

A petition to ban the ownership of pit bulls in a bid to prevent further attacks and deaths has been endorsed by the National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA).

Dubbed extreme in some circles, the NSPCA explained that the petition, created by the Sizwe Kupelo Foundation (SKF), sought to protect human and animal lives by promoting responsible ownership.

The petition is also calling for stronger regulations for owning a pit bull, by asking that permits be handed out to prospective owners.

Gauteng municipalities have no systems in place to police water misuse

Rand Water has thrown Gauteng’s municipalities under the bus saying they must do a better job of managing supply to customers to avoid the taps running dry in the province.

The utility implemented level two restrictions earlier this month to help conserve the precious resource in the province, which has seen levels drop due to demand and consumption.

On Monday, Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu committed to increase the bulk allocation to the Rand Water system.

The decision forms part of emergency measures to address shortages in Gauteng metros, district and local municipalities.

The case against the five suspects arrested in connection with the Soweto tavern shooting has been postponed to next month.

The five men returned to the dock in the Orlando Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

During the court proceedings, the legal representatives for accused one, two and three alleged that their clients have been assaulted by police while in custody.

After the state requested a postponement, the matter was then adjourned until 8 November, to finalise the charge sheet.

Instagram went from being a platform used to share photos and video with like-minded users to it being the biggest platform for public figures and influencers to secure the bag (to make money).

Public figures worldwide make over millions (in dollar), with average influencers making at least $2 970 per month, according to Hootsuite.

The total Instagram earnings from influencer to influencer depends not only on their follower count but on how often they’re prepared to sell their name and the power of that name in their particular market, NetCredit reported.

Striker Ndumiso Mabena not losing hope in Orlando Pirates contract. Picture: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Free agent Ndumiso Mabena is said to be still training with Orlando Pirates with the striker hopeful of getting a contract at the Soweto giants, despite some members of management still not being in favour of the signing.

Mabena has been training with the Buccaneers for close to three weeks now, attending each and every training session to show his commitment to the club.

This publication last reported that the goal-poacher was unlikely to sign a contract with the Sea Robbers because of his age. That is something that has left management divided, with some keen on bringing Mabena on board, while others seem to think he will be an unnecessary expenditure.