Tragedy strikes as lions burnt suffer illegally at nature reserve

Three burnt lions euthanised due to the extent of their injuries.

The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) recently responded to a distressing situation at the Fairy Glen Nature Reserve in Worcester, Western Cape, where three lions had fallen victim to severe burns during the raging wildfires in the area.

NSPCA Chief Operations Officer, Grace de Lange, expressed deep concern, saying: “One male and two females were left vulnerable to the raging wildfires, resulting in burns that inflicted brutal suffering upon them.”

Responding to the urgent call for assistance, the NSPCA dispatched a team, including a veterinary expert for big cats, Dr Peter Caldwell, to assess and provide aid to the injured lions.

Severe burn wounds to their paws

Despite the Fairy Glen Nature Reserve’s initial procurement of veterinary treatment for the animals, the NSPCA team found the treatment plan highly questionable. Only one lion had received treatment at that stage, and the conditions in which the lions were left hinted at continued suffering.

The situation was compounded by the fact that treatment for the two lionesses was initiated four days after the lions were burnt, on Tuesday, 30 January, 2024.

The lions sustained severe burns to their paws, eyes, mouths, and chests, leading to secondary infections. The male lion exhibited burn wounds on its tongue, and the lions were left extremely dehydrated.

The NSPCA reported saying: “A devastating site was the male lion keeping his hind paw in the dirty water trough, in a desperate attempt to relieve his immense pain, whilst being unable to stand or move around.”

Needed to be in ICU

Caldwell explained that all three lions were supposed to be in intensive care. However, due to the severity of their injuries and the well-being of the animals, the difficult decision was made to humanely euthanise them to prevent further suffering.

In addition to the tragic burns suffered by the lions, the Fairy Glen Nature Reserve failed to meet provincial regulations, with camps deemed too small for these magnificent creatures.

The living conditions were further exacerbated by soiled camps with rotting chicken carcasses infested with maggots.

Fairy Glen also operated without a license under the Performing Animals Protection Act 24 of 1935, despite essentially functioning as a zoo, confining and exhibiting animals for profit.

The NSPCA extended gratitude to the Cape of Good Hope SPCA for their assistance during the preliminary investigation stages and to Caldwell for his expert and compassionate support.

The Citizen reached out to the nature reserve but they did not respond at the time of publication.