Transnet working to clear congestion in Richards Bay Port

Transnet is working with authorities in the City of Umhlathuze to manage the influx of trucks to the Port of Richards Bay this week.

Derailed train exacerbated congestion

The truck backlog has been partially exacerbated by last week’s derailment of a train on Transnet’s North Corridor, which led to a partial closure of the railway line in the affected areas.

According to a Reuters report, demand for South Africa’s coal surged this year after the European Union banned imports of the fossil fuel from Russia.

But insufficient rail capacity and poorly maintained infrastructure have been hurdles for mining companies seeking to export more.

“Transnet has activated contingency plans jointly with the City of Umhlathuze, with effect from

the evening of 15 November 2022,” the state railway said in a statement on Thursday.

“The contingency plans include stopping and holding Road Motor Transport (RMTs) on the N2,

clearing the city and other affected areas by pulling all RMTs into every available area in the port using the West gate, and use of the East gate for evacuation.”

The port also uses a “colour coding” based truck calling process implemented and managed in collaboration with customers.

Additional staging areas have been operationalised inside the terminal.

“Pulling of trucks from the public roads into the staging areas and offloading areas has commenced,” Transnet said.

“The terminal has beefed up its offloading capacity to deal with the congestion.

Furthermore, RMTs for vessels already alongside or to berth within the next seven (7) days will be prioritised.

