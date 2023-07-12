Truck Attacks: ‘Truck burning on R59 not related to violent attacks’ – EMPD [VIDEO]

By Faizel Patel

The Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) said a truck trailer that was burning on the R59 is not related to the spate of truck attacks in KwaZulu-Natal.

The EMPD spokesperson Kelebogile Thepa said they are aware of an incident which occurred along the R59 early on Wednesday morning.

“R59 traffic is moving extremely slow in the north direction after the Randvaal onramp due to a tyre burst on one of the two trailers drawn by a truck. The trailer started burning.

“The driver unhooked the trailers in order for the truck not to burn. This was not part of the recent truck looting and violet attacks,” said Thepa.

The incident comes after at least 16 truck attacks in three provinces over the past five days.

Motive

The motive for the attacks is not yet known but police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the torching of the trucks.

However, it is believed that the recent truck attacks are possibly linked to the frustrations of South African truck drivers, who feel the government is not doing enough to prevent the employment of foreign nationals.

Economic sabotage

On Tuesday, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube condemned the torching of eight trucks in the province, labelling the attacks an act of sabotage.

“We would like to use this opportunity to condemn in the strongest terms what is an act of sabotage aimed not only at the road freight industry, but which seeks to paralyse the whole economy of South Africa.

Attacks could cost millions

Dube-Ncube said the torching of the trucks could cost South Africa up to R60 million.

“These main arterial highways are really our backbone for our economy in our country. It is estimated by the industry itself that the six-hour shutdown in Van Reenen’s Pass alone could cost anything close to R60 million upwards, including the loss of income and salaries,” Dube-Ncube said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Police and the South African Police Service (Saps) management will on Wednesday brief the nation on the police’s response to acts of violence targeting freight trucks in KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and Gauteng.

