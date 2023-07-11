Cape Town boy dies after being shot in the head in apparent gang violence

By Faizel Patel

Western Cape police are questioning a 34-year-old man in connection with the shooting of a child in Manenberg.

The 9-year-old boy was shot In Towerkop Road on Sunday after 12pm.

Police said the boy sustained a headshot wound and was rushed to the Red Cross Hospital for an emergency procedure.

Police spokesperson Captain F.C Van Wyk said investigation into the shooting is continuing.

“This office can confirm that the 9-year-old boy died in hospital on Monday, 2023-07-10 due to injuries sustained. The attempted murder case is now changed to murder. A 34-year-old male has been brought in for questioning.”

It is understood the shooting may be related to gang violence.

Teen killed

In January, mere hours before the release of the matric results, a teenager was tragically gunned down in the mother city.

It is understood that 18-year-old Wakeel Dreyer was at a tuckshop in Mitchells Plain when he was shot 17 times in what is thought to be a gang-related shooting.

Western Cape police at the time said a group of men in a vehicle pulled up and began firing guns.

Police officers killed

Last month, two off-duty police sergeants were shot and killed in two separate incidents in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

In the first incident, a 36-year-old police sergeant based at the Elsies Rivier Police Station was driving in Solomon Tshuku Street in Site C at approximately 5.30pm when a gunman approached the vehicle he was driving and fired several shots at the driver.

He was rushed to hospital where he later died.

In the second incident, a police sergeant working at the Nyanga Police Station was shot at 6pm while he was with friends at Mandela Park by yet-to-be identified gunmen in an incident suspected to be robbery related.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said two murder dockets have been opened for investigation and no arrests have been made yet.

