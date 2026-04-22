Truck looted on N12 as Diepkloof hostel residents protest

Law enforcement officials are currently monitoring the situation on the N12 East highway, Diepkloof interchange.

Law enforcement officials are currently monitoring the situation on the N12 East highway at the Diepkloof interchange in Diepkloof following protest action.

The freeway was cordoned off near the Golden Highway offramp by Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers at about 3:15am on Wednesday morning when The Citizen approached the scene.

Alert

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla told The Citizen that officers are on alert following the protest by residents of the Diepkloof Hostel

“The JMPD can confirm that the situation has been stabilised and all affected roads have been reopened. Traffic is currently free-flowing.

“However, officers remain on high alert and are monitoring the area closely to ensure that there are no further disruptions to motorists or the infrastructure during the protest. Earlier this morning, there were reports of a truck that was looted at the interchange. Law enforcement must successfully intervene to secure the scene,” Fihla said.

Protest

Fihla added that the reason for the protest is unclear.

“While the definitive cause of the protest action has not yet been officially determined, it is suspected to be service delivery-related.

“Although the N12 East at the Diepkloof interchange is clear for travel, JMPD advises motorists to exercise caution when driving through the area,” Fihla said.

Bad weather

Meanwhile, Gauteng motorists have been urged to take precautions, as severe weather is expected to persist for the rest of the week.

The JMPD said the City of Johannesburg is currently experiencing “intense and unstable” weather conditions.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) issued updated warnings for Tuesday, 21 April 2026, predicting persistent heavy rain, localised flooding, and the possibility of severe thunderstorms affecting Gauteng province throughout the week.

Parts of the country have experienced inclement weather conditions that started over the past weekend.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla urged all motorists to prioritise safety and take precautions in wet weather.