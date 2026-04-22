JMPD warns about pedestrian deaths ahead of long weekend travel

The JMPD has identified certain areas as high-accident zones for pedestrians.

As the City of Johannesburg prepares for the upcoming long weekend, the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has appealed to motorists and pedestrians to prioritise road safety.

Holidaymakers and travellers are expected to visit several destinations during the weekend, with Monday being a public holiday.

Traffic

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said while overall traffic movement is expected to increase, their primary concern remains the rate of pedestrian fatalities.

“We note with encouragement that the total number of road fatalities has shown a steady decline over the past few years, but the persistence of these deaths remains a grave concern.

“One life lost is one too many, and pedestrian fatalities continue to account for a disproportionate number of preventable tragedies in our city,” Fihla said.

Hotspots

Through data analysis, the JMPD has identified the following areas as high-accident zones for pedestrians:

N12 Freeway (Eldorado Park stretch): A critical area where illegal pedestrian crossings frequently lead to fatal collisions.

M1 Freeway (Booysens area): High-speed traffic combined with foot traffic near the off-ramps creates a deadly environment.

Fihla said these locations have seen a worrying trend of incidents, particularly involving people attempting to cross high-speed freeways.

“The JMPD makes a direct appeal to all pedestrians: Your life is worth more than a shortcut. We urge you to adhere to the following:

Stay off the freeways: It is both illegal and extremely dangerous to walk on or cross freeways like the N12 and M1. Vehicles travelling at high speeds cannot stop instantly.

Use designated crossings: Always utilise pedestrian bridges, even if it requires walking a longer distance.

Be visible: If you are walking near roads at night or in low light, wear bright or reflective clothing so motorists can see you from a distance.

Avoid distractions and impairment: Never walk near traffic while under the influence of alcohol, and keep your focus on the road; avoid using headphones or mobile phones while crossing.

Fihla has urged all drivers to maintain extreme situational awareness, especially when travelling through these identified zones.

Reduce speed: Freeway speed limits are designed to allow optimal reaction time.

Stay alert: Avoid distractions. A split second of inattention can result in a lifetime of regret.

Expect the unexpected: Be prepared for pedestrians who may be attempting to cross illegally in Eldorado Park, Booysens and on major arterial routes.

“The JMPD will not be passive. To prevent further loss of life, we are deploying a heightened law enforcement presence in these identified hotspots throughout the long weekend. We will be engaging with pedestrians found in restricted areas to remove them from danger,” Fihla said.