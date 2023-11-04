Manhunt, intensive probe launched after torching of trucks in Phalaborwa

Police are investigating the torching of three trucks after a Phalaborwa protest spiralled out of control earlier this week.

Phalaborwa police under the Mopani District are investigating three cases of malicious damage to property following the burning of three trucks on Wednesday, 1 November at around 7pm.

According to information, the members of the community went on a rampage, barricaded the R40 and R71 with stones, branches of trees and also burnt tyres.

Truck drivers threatened

Some unruly and opportunistic criminals took advantage of the protest, allegedly attacking three truck drivers and ordering them out of the trucks. They then robbed them of their cellphones before burning their trucks.

Motive unknown

The damage is estimated at a value of R2 million.

The motive behind the incident is currently unknown but police investigations are underway. No one has been arrested yet.

Manhunt for suspects

Limpopo provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has ordered a massive manhunt for the suspects responsible for the burning of trucks in Phalaborwa.

“No one has a right to take law into his or her own hands. We urge our communities to resolve their disputes amicably by engaging the local leadership than resorting to acts of violence. Any damage to property or essential infrastructure is punishable by law,” remarked Hadebe.

Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects involved, should contact Detective Commander of Phalaborwa, Lieutenant Colonel Freddie Lubbe, on 082 573 3601.

