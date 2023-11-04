Bela Bela cops nab man with R28k of nyope in latest drug bust

The 56-year-old suspect was apprehended after a substantial quantity of the street drug nyaope was found in his possession.

Nyaope with an estimated street value of R28,000 was seized in Bela Bela. Picture: Supplied

A joint pro-active tactical network operation codenamed “Domestic” successfully resulted in the arrest of a 56-year-old male suspect on Thursday, 2 November

The operation’s primary objective was the eradication of drug possession and dealing in an unspecified province.

Law enforcement authorities received vital information regarding the suspect’s involvement in distributing drugs to local dealers within the Bela-Bela policing area, located in the Waterberg District of Limpopo.

Swift action was taken in response to this intelligence.

Nyaope seized

The operation was executed in collaboration with the Limpopo Organised Crime unit and the Narcotic Desk, covering a significant stretch of territory.

It commenced on the R101 public road in Gauteng province, starting in Pretoria, and extended all the way to Bela-Bela.

During the operation, the 56-year-old suspect was apprehended, and a subsequent search revealed that he was in possession of a substantial quantity of Nyaope drugs.

Specifically, he had 800 sachets of nyaope drugs in his possession, with an estimated street value of R28,000. The suspect was promptly taken into custody.

Nyaope is a notorious and highly addictive street drug in South Africa, known for its devastating impact on individuals and communities. Consequently, law enforcement agencies frequently conduct such operations to combat its distribution and use, aiming to safeguard public well-being and security.

Drug bust in Gqeberha worth R65m

It’s understood R65 million worth of cocaine was seized on a vessel at a seaport in Gqeberha from Brazil on Thursday.

National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe: “Members of the Gqerberha Sea Port were following up on intelligence when they intercepted the vessel as it was docking on Thursday, 2 November and found 35 blocks of cocaine that were compressed in blocks.”

No arrests have been made, said Mathe, adding that police were investigating a case of drug trafficking.

This was the police’s third massive drug bust in three weeks.

Concealed in meat boxes

At the end of October, a two-month-long intelligence-driven operation by Durban Harbour police officers has culminated in two major drug hauls cocaine with a collective estimated street value of R150 million.

Last month, members of the South African Police Force (Saps) attached to the Durban Harbour, pounced and seized cocaine worth R80 million at a warehouse at the Dube Trade Port within the King Shaka International Airport.

According to national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, they tracked a container in which 228 blocks of cocaine was found concealed as meat boxes, to the Dube Trade Port.

Drugs in paint buckets

Another drug bust of a large amount of cocaine worth around R70 million was found aboard a vessel from Brazil at the harbour.

Police revealed that the shipment of 200 blocks of raw cocaine were stashed inside 20-litre paint buckets and headed to an unknown location in Gauteng.

Mathe said investigations were underway to pinpoint the final destination of these drugs.

Last month, national police commissioner General Fannie Masemola commended the team responsible for the first drug seizure for the disruption of transnational crimes in relation to the movement of drugs.

“The Saps is hard at work in disrupting and dismantling transnational organised crime that poses a significant threat to the communities that we serve. We continue to intensify and strengthen the detection of drug trafficking and associated organised crime,” Masemola said.

Additional reporting Cornelia Le Roux