Hawks recover R50 million worth of copper in Pretoria

The suspect claimed he bought the copper at an auction.

A 27-year-old man will appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Monday after he was found with copper worth more than R50 million.

The suspect was arrested by the Hawks’ tactical operations management section on Friday.

The Hawks raided the suspect’s property in Booysens, Pretoria, after receiving information about a syndicate allegedly involved in criminal activities, including dealing and selling copper.

Man said he bought copper at auction

Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Noloyiso Rwexana, said the man claimed he bought the copper at an auction in Bloemfontein.

“The suspect produced a second-hand goods dealer permit claiming he is authorised to deal in copper,” said Rwexana.

“The suspect was informed that he needs to be in possession of a certificate allowing him to possess copper as per Criminal Matters Amendment Act 18 of 2015.”

Rwexana added that the copper was confiscated.

Three nabbed for stolen diesel

Also on Friday, police arrested three suspects in the Free State after they were found with diesel that is suspected to be stolen.

The public order police unit made the arrests in Intabazwe, near Harrismith, after receiving intelligence about where the diesel was being stored.

“The team immediately followed up information which led to arrest of three suspects aged 28, 33 and 44 who were found in possession of suspected stolen diesel,” said police spokesperson Warrant officer Mmako Mophiring.

Mophiring said 14 containers, adding up to 25 litres, of diesel and a black bakkie were seized.

The three suspects will appear before the Harrismith Magistrate’s Court on Monday, and face charges of possession of suspected stolen property.

“As police we urge truck drivers to be aware of people stealing fuel from their parked trucks. According to reports it is also alleged that some of the truck drivers stop along the roads, selling fuel to thieves. Theft of fuel is serious and such criminals will be dealt with accordingly,” said Mophiring.

