TRC Commission: Are Mbeki and Zuma trying to cover their tracks?

Picture of Eric Mthobeli Naki

By Eric Mthobeli Naki

Political Editor

3 minute read

19 February 2026

05:30 am

Victims' families claim political interference crippled the TRC, delaying justice for apartheid-era atrocities and crimes.

Truth reckoning returns for Mbeki and Zuma

Sisi Khampepe at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission inquiry established to probe allegations of political interference in the investigations of apartheid crimes. Picture: Gallo Images

Former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma deliberately failed to act on the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) cases to cover their tracks, and are now trying to stop the Khampepe inquiry to ensure the matter is forgotten.

These allegations were made by one of the apartheid victims’ family members, Lukhanyo Calata, son of the late United Democratic Front (UDF) activist, Fort Calata.

Calata, Matthew Goniwe, Sparrow Mkhonto and Sicelo Mhlauli, commonly known as the Cradock Four, were abducted and later murdered by white security forces in 1985, at the height of internal struggle and the reciprocal police brutality targeting activists countrywide.

Families accuse Mbeki and Zuma of blocking apartheid prosecutions

A total of 25 families and survivors of apartheid-era atrocities are taking part in the Khampepe Commission, which is probing delayed investigations and prosecutions of TRC cases.

The probe began its work in December after the appointment in May of Sisi Khampepe, a former Constitutional Court justice.

ALSO READ: ‘I’ve got a hole in my soul’ – Son of Fort Calata testifies at TRC inquiry

Zuma and Mbeki, while in power, allegedly failed act to prosecute the apparent perpetrators of apartheid atrocities.

Thirty-seven ANC members were denied amnesty for their alleged atrocities. The 37 applied collectively, which the TRC amnesty committee rejected, as they were required to apply individually so each case could be treated on its merits.

“Mbeki was on that list and in a bid to avoid being held accountable for those crimes, they resorted to saying there will be no TRC-related prosecutions or agreed to a deal there will be no TRC-related prosecutions,” Calata said.

‘They absolved themselves’ – Calata

“They ultimately absolved themselves and the apartheid generals from being held accountable,” he added.

Mbeki and Zuma asked Khampepe to recuse herself, but she dismissed the bid and Zuma has since appealed the ruling.

ALSO READ: TRC Inquiry: Son of Fort Calata testifies how father was ‘betrayed’ by apartheid regime, ANC, Mbeki and Zuma

Calata’s sentiments were echoed by political analyst Sandile Swana, who referred to an affidavit submitted by the former national director of public prosecutions, advocate Vusi Pikoli, confirming Mbeki and former justice minister Brigitte Mabandla had interfered with the prosecutions of the TRC cases.

Swana said there was “an agreement among comrades and security forces of the apartheid regime” that prosecutions could expose ANC atrocities and double agents of both sides.

‘They should be leading by example’

“It’s sad these are two former presidents.

“They should be leading by example but look what they are doing?”

