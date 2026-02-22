News

Home » News

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa speaks as Hosi N’wamitwa ll laid to rest

Picture of Kyle Zeeman

By Kyle Zeeman

News Editor

2 minute read

22 February 2026

11:34 am

RELATED ARTICLES

The first female traditional leader among the Vatsonga-Machangana passed away earlier this month, aged 85, after an illness.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address mourners at the official funeral of Hosi N’wamitwa ll.

The first female traditional leader among the Vatsonga-Machangana passed away earlier this month, aged 85, after an illness.

She took the throne in 2008 and also served as a member of Parliament.

Ramaphosa recently declared a category two official provincial funeral for Hosi N’wamitwa ll.

The service is taking place at the Valoyi Vatsonga Cultural village in Limpopo and is attended by several high-profile guests, including Ramaphosa, defence minister Angie Motshekga, and EFF leader Julius Malema.

Parliament had previously hailed her “a pioneering traditional leader” and “constitutional trailblazer”.

“South Africa has lost not only a respected monarch of the Valoyi (Nwamitwa) traditional community near Tzaneen in Limpopo, but also one of the quiet architects of our democratic order.

“Hosi Nwamitwa II’s ascension to the throne in 2008 followed a historic and protracted legal battle after the death of her father, Hosi Fofoza, in 1968. Because he had no son, it was assumed – under the apartheid-era male primogeniture rule – that his firstborn daughter could not inherit the throne.
She challenged this deeply entrenched patriarchal system.

“In its landmark judgment of 4 June 2008, the Constitutional Court affirmed her rightful position as Senior Traditional Leader and confirmed that the Constitution restores the dignity and status of women as citizens equal to men. The ruling overturned the exclusionary interpretation of customary succession and aligned traditional leadership with constitutional values of equality and human dignity.

“Through her courage, Hosi Nwamitwa II did not merely inherit a throne – she transformed South African jurisprudence. She rewrote the history of traditional leadership and helped dismantle institutional patriarchy within customary law. Her victory ensured that culture and tradition could evolve within the framework of constitutional democracy.

RELATED ARTICLES

“Her reign, therefore, became a living demonstration that tradition and constitutionalism are not in conflict, but mutually reinforcing when grounded in dignity and equality.”

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

apartheid funeral Limpopo

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Work or study in Russia: Inside the tactics allegedly used by MK party to supply African cannon fodder
News ‘Not a smart move’ for Mkhwanazi to reject PKTT dockets, says Sibiya
Crime 284 inmates escaped police custody in under a year, and only 82 have been rearrested
News Farmers sweat over uncertainty of Tongaat Hulett’s future
News ‘We want to close down and leave for good’: Joburg businesses without water for nine months

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News