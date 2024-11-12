Who do you call? Tshwane on high alert for severe weather; 107 emergency line down

The City of Tshwane's 107 emergency line remains down. Here are the alternative numbers residents should use for emergencies.

The City of Tshwane’s 107 emergency line remained non-operational on Tuesday. Pictures: iStock

The City of Tshwane’s 107 toll-free emergency number remained down on Tuesday morning due a damaged fibre line leading to congestion in both incoming and outgoing calls,

The intermittent connectivity issues with the emergency line comes at a crucial time with Tshwane Emergency Management Services (EMS) on high alert for heavy downpours forecast for the region.

Weather warning amid 107 emergency number issues

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning for disruptive rain causing potential risks to public safety and infrastructure across the Gauteng province on Tuesday.

By Tuesday morning, Tshwane has reported no major incidents.

Tshwane EMS spokesperson Lindsay Zwelithini Mnguni said restoring the emergency line was a top priority, with “our team urgently addressing the matter”.

Alternative emergency numbers

Tshwane residents are urged to use alternative numbers for fire and rescue emergencies: 083 232 5398 or 082 879 1191.

“We will continue to keep the community informed through this channel as we receive updates,” Mnguni said.

Big change for emergency numbers

Meanwhile, Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Solly Malatsi submitted a proposal to the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) in favour of consolidating all emergency calls on a centralised platform.

The numbers that could be phased out, are the 10111 South African Police Service (Saps) hotline, along with 10177 (medical emergency) and 107 (emergency, fire, rescue, ambulance in Cape Town and Tshwane).

This will leave 112 as the country’s only public emergency number.

