Expect cool to warm weather tomorrow with some rain

Here's what weather you can expect on Wednesday.

Only minor weather warnings have been issued for Wednesday. South Africans can expect cool to warm conditions and isolated showers and thundershowers.

Weather warnings, 13 November

In its latest regional forecast, the SA Weather Service (Saws) issued a yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rain resulting in localised flooding of susceptible roads and bridges, settlements and low-lying areas due to heavy downpours over the extreme north-eastern parts of Limpopo.

It also issued a yellow level 1 warning for severe thunderstorms resulting in flooding of roads, damage to property and infrastructure due to strong winds and hail over the central parts of Limpopo.

Yellow level 1 warning for Damaging Winds is expected between Alexander Bay and Cape Point on Wednesday & Thursday (13-14/11/2024).#saws #weatheroutlook #southafricanweather#EarlyWarningsForAll pic.twitter.com/WRTSaaWg2H — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 12, 2024

A yellow level 1 warning was issued for damaging winds resulting in difficulty in navigation at sea for small vessels and personal watercraft (e.g. kayaks) which may lead to vessels taking on water and at risk of capsising in locality. Localised disruption of small harbours and localised disruption to beachfront activities are also likely to occur between Alexander Bay and Cape Point.

Extreme Fire danger condition are expected in places over the Dawid Kruiper, Kai Igarib and Kamiesberg Municipalities in the Northern Cape as well as Matzikama Municipality in the Western Cape.

Advisories

There are no advisories this time.

Provincial weather forecast, Wednesday 13 November

Gauteng:

Morning fog in places, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga:

Morning fog in places over the highveld, othersier otherwise partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered along the escarpment where it will be cloudy.

It will be warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

Morning fog in places over the central and western areas, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the east.

North West Province:

Morning fog in places at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, but fine over the extreme north-western parts.

Free State:

Morning fog in places, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers over the central and the eastern parts.

Northern Cape:

Fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy over the eastern parts. It will be cool in the west.

The wind along the coast will be Fresh to strong southerly to southeasterly.

Western Cape:

Fine and warm to hot along the west coast otherwise cloudy and cool with light rain along the south coast in the morning becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly but strong to gale along the west coast from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very high.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Warm in the north, otherwise cloudy and cool with isolated showers in the south.

The wind along the coast will be Moderate to fresh westerly, becoming southerly from midday.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain south of the escarpment, but scattered along the wild coast. Isolated thundershowers are expected along the escarpment.

The wind along the coast will be Light to moderate south-westerly, becoming southerly by evening.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog in places over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm.

It will become cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the south.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to southwesterly, becoming strong to near-gale from the south.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

ALSO READ: Severe thunderstorms, hail and flooding expected in several provinces on Tuesday