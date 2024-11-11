Severe thunderstorms, hail and flooding expected in several provinces on Tuesday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Tuesday, 12 November 2024.

The weather service has warned of severe thunderstorms resulting in flooding and hail in KwaZulu-Natal, the North West, and the Free State and disruptive rain resulting in flooding in Mpumalanga, Limpopo, and Gauteng. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 12 November

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms resulting in flooding of roads, damage to property, and infrastructure due to strong winds and hail expected over the western parts of KwaZulu-Natal in the morning.

Severe thunderstorms leading to localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas, and bridges, as well as large amounts of small hail over an open area, are also expected over the central and eastern parts of both the North-West and Free State. A Yellow Level 2 warning was issued.

A yellow level 4 warning was issued for disruptive rain resulting in localised flooding of susceptible roads and bridges, settlements, and low-lying areas due to heavy downpours over the northern and eastern parts of Mpumalanga as well as in places over Limpopo, except in the extreme south-west and north-west.

Disruptive rain resulting in localised flooding of susceptible roads and bridges, settlements, and low-lying areas due to heavy downpours is also expected over Gauteng, the southern parts of Mpumalanga, as well as the extreme south-west and north-western parts of Limpopo. A yellow level 2 warning was issued.

ALSO READ: Residents warned to brace for severe thunderstorms, flooding and power outages

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 12 November:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect cloudy and cool to warm weather with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 12/11/2024 pic.twitter.com/DoqcpT1I3j — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 11, 2024

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread in the north-east.

Limpopo:

The day will start with morning fog along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread in the north and east.

Limpopo Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 12/11/2024 pic.twitter.com/LaM7tZbmJt — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 11, 2024

North-West province:

Morning fog patches in places await North West residents at first; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, but fine over the northwestern parts.

North West Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 12/11/2024 pic.twitter.com/qulyuMB5lY — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 11, 2024

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see partly cloudy and warm weather with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the east, where morning fog patches are expected.

Free State Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 12/11/2024 pic.twitter.com/P5VO1knSd4 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 11, 2024

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine and cool to warm but partly cloudy over the extreme eastern parts.

Northern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 12/11/2024 pic.twitter.com/5uyC4AsFcQ — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 11, 2024

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect fine and cool to warm conditions becoming partly cloudy along the south coast from the afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 12/11/2024 pic.twitter.com/CwO89WfUp8 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 11, 2024

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be morning fog in places over the interior; otherwise, it will be fine and warm. It will become cloudy along the coast and adjacent interior from late afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

There will be cloudy weather with a chance of drizzle and fog in places south of the escarpment in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Eastern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 12/11/2024 pic.twitter.com/wVKuaTdyfX — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 11, 2024

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog in places over the interior; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers.