End of the line for 10111? Big change for emergency numbers

Government moves towards making 112 SA's single emergency number...but what about the absence of 112 call centres?

Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Solly Malatsi, has unveiled his proposal to consolidate South Africa’s emergency response system by establishing 112 as the country’s sole emergency contact number. Picture: iStock

If Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT) Minister Solly Malatsi gets his way, three public emergency numbers could be phased out in favour of consolidating all calls on a centralised platform.

The emergency numbers that will be axed, are the 10111 South African Police Service (Saps) hotline, along with 10177 (medical emergency) and 107 (emergency, fire, rescue, ambulance in Cape Town and Tshwane).

This will leave 112 as the only public emergency number in South Africa.

The minister submitted a proposal to the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) that the country phase out the three public emergency numbers.

According to the department, the Electronic Communications Act (ECA) provides for matters relevant to the 112 public emergency number, which Icasa oversees.

While the regulations prescribe using the other three hotlines, Malatsi believes having one exclusive public emergency contact number would simplify emergency responses and ensure faster, more efficient service.

Under the new directive, Icasa will have to modify existing regulations supporting multiple emergency numbers and finally execute a phased retirement of traditional emergency numbers.

ALSO READ: Back to school in 2025: Big changes for SA’s school calendar – What to know

No 112 emergency call centres…what now?

The proposal also addresses the need to revise provisions regarding separate “public 112 emergency centres,” as electronic communications providers currently use automated routing systems for emergency calls.

One sticky point in the ECA regulations is that it stipulates that the country can’t have a singular number until it establishes 112 emergency centres.

To ensure that the 112 number becomes the exclusive national public emergency number, Icasa needs to consider amending the regulations to delete references to public 112 emergency centres.

“Even though no 112 emergency centres were established, electronic communications network service licensees use their own communications centres where the 112 emergency number is routed to,” the DCDT document stated.

“Therefore, the transitional provisions should not be dependent on the establishment of the first public 112 emergency centre, but should rather commence upon the amendment of the regulations,” it said.

Growing concern about emergency communications in SA

The proposal comes amid growing concerns about the fragmented nature of emergency communications in South Africa and the large number of dropped calls.

Former police minister Bheki Cele previously revealed that only 41.31% of Saps emergency call centre positions were filled.

Critical issues

A recent study published in the SA Journal of Science also highlighted several critical issues within Emergency Communication Centres (ECCs), including:

Inconsistent dispatch systems across provinces;

Lack of standardised call handling protocols;

Training gaps among call centre staff; and

Coordination challenges between facilities.

The single-number proposal was gazetted on 1 November and is open for public comment until the end of November 2024.

NOW READ: Malatsi initiates bold plan to expand broadband connectivity across SA