Christians of South Africa say former Tshwane mayor Makwarela is ‘demon possessed’

Citizen Reporter

The Christians of South Africa (Cosa) organisation has suggested that former City of Tshwane mayor Dr Murunwa Makwarela has been “possessed by a demon” amid his insolvency scandal.

Makwarela has come under fire after it emerged on Friday that he allegedly used a fake certificate to reverse his removal as mayor of the metropolitan municipality.

The former Tshwane council speaker has since resigned as a result.

‘Unconfessed sins’

Reacting to the saga, Cosa president Derrick Mosoana said the organisation was “confident” that Makwarela is “demon possessed for lack of a better word”.

“[The] Cosa leadership was shocked to learn that this one day service mayor has, in defence of his unconfessed sins, submitted a ‘Mumbai’ court judgement, which was later denounced by the courts,” Mosoana said in a statement.

Mosoana lamented the impact of Makwarela’s resignation on service delivery in Tshwane, further criticising various political parties for electing him as mayor in the first place.

“Only the citizens of Tshwane are the end receivers of this [scandal] exercises by the political parties in council.

ALSO READ: ‘Extreme level of forgery’: Cope throws ‘baboon’ ex-Tshwane mayor under the bus

“The current straat mate technique by both the ANC, DA, ActionSA and EFF is nothing, but a desperate attempt by all political cronies to appoint their buddies into [municipal councils]. It has nothing to do with governance, the people of Tshwane and the functionality of the metro,” he continued.

“Everyone wants to appoint their tender buddies into [top] positions so that they can continue to loot even beyond 2024. Sinner Makwarela saw an opportunity when the sodomy between the DA, EFF and ActionSA hit the fan. They have all launched a repenting ex-lover campaign in order to return to the power seat, however, no good intentions lie with these re-proposals.”

“Tshwane must be disbanded and give way to a Christ centered government. Let’s clean out this phuza [drunken] faced demagogues masquerading as leaders. Cosa prays for the repentance of Makwarela, and his confession as to where at Marabastad did he obtain this judgement.”

Resignation letter

In his resignation letter, Makwarela said he had “instructed his lawyers” to deal with the matter.

“To protect the image of the office I occupy and the good name of the City, I have decided to remove myself from the position of mayor in the City of Tshwane.

“This is no form or admission of guilt on the prevailing public allegations, but a desire to let the City focus on service delivery and other critical business,” Makwarela said on Friday afternoon.

NOW READ: ‘Broke’ ex-mayor could be forced to pay back salary to City of Tshwane