JUST IN: Tshwane Mayor Makwarela’s clearance certificate a fake

Narissa Subramoney

The Chief Registrar of the High Court of South Africa, Gauteng Division Pretoria has confirmed in a statement that the document submitted by Cope’s Murunwa Makwarela, which essentially allowed him to occupy the capital city’s mayors office is fake.

The statement reads: “I, Tumelo Refilwe Ledwaba, the Chief Registrar of the High Court of South Africa, Gauteng Division Pretoria hereby confirm that the document purporting to be an order issued by this court was never issued in our court”.

Ledwaba also confirmed that no rehabilitation order has ever been issued regarding the parties named in the said document Makwarela submitted.

“I am referring this matter to the office of the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigations for their [investigations] and the institution of criminal proceedings.”

The nature of the criminal charges Makwarela may face remain unknown at this stage.

The ‘mayor’, however, refused to be deterred, saying he will remain focused on his work, serving Tshwane residents. “I will not be distracted by the noise and unfounded allegations,” he said in a now deleted tweet.

Twitter receipts – screen grab of the deleted tweet.

*This is a developing story, more to follow

