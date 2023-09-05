Tshwane, Rand Water agree on plan to manage water supply systems

Rand Water spokesperson Makenosi Maroo said a technical team will form a concrete plan to address the current water problems.

The City of Tshwane and Rand Water have agreed to a holistic approach to managing the water of the capital city after the two entities passed the bucket of blame to each other over who was responsible for residents’ lack of water over the weekend.

At the weekend, the water utility called out the city for what they described as an unsubstantiated statement regarding the water outages in parts of Tshwane.

Taps run dry in Tshwane

Over the weekend many taps in Tshwane suddenly ran dry after Rand Water advised the city of its increase in water consumption and advised it to control consumption patterns.

ALSO READ: Water woes: Tshwane and Rand Water’s heated accountability battle

Anita Cloete was one of the residents who didn’t have water due to the miscommunication between the city and Rand Water.

“Once again – and still – we are without water. Our reservoir is on 0% due to the sheer mismanagement and negligence of the city. We are so fed up. It’s either power problems for hours on end or no water for days,” she said.

“The once beautiful Jacaranda City is turning into an enormous pigsty.”

Rand Water spokesperson Makenosi Maroo said a technical team will form a concrete plan to address the current water problems and report back before the end of the day.

ALSO READ: Tshwane protest: The strike is over but…

“Minister Senzo Mchunu directed Deputy Minister David Mahlobo, mayor Cilliers Brink and Rand Water board chair Ramateu Monyokolo to assemble a technical team led by the department of water and sanitation provincial head Justice Maluleke, the water utility’s chief executive Sipho Mosai and the city’s group head of water and sanitation Stephens Notoane to form a concrete plan to address the current water challenges,” she said.

Regular meetings

The group resolved that a technical team from the department, Rand Water and the city will meet regularly during peak season to provide holistic coordination and management of water supply systems. Supply to the areas affected by shortages have been restored.

ALSO READ: Tensions in Tshwane as parties snub council meeting

Tshwane MMC for utility services and regional operations and coordination Themba Fosi said the technical team would proactively monitor water consumption and focus on water conservation.

– marizkac@citizen.co.za