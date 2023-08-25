Tensions in Tshwane as parties snub council meeting

Tensions are rising in Tshwane after more than half of the municipal council didn’t pitch up yesterday for the special meeting called by opposition parties and the speaker. On Wednesday, the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) raised points in limine (a process that addresses the technical legal points which are raised before getting into the merits of the case and relates to matters of jurisdiction) at the South African Local Government Bargaining Council (SALGBC) hearing. This was dismissed by the presiding officer who rescheduled the exemption application argument to next Wednesday. The 24 July strike has seen service delivery…

Tensions are rising in Tshwane after more than half of the municipal council didn’t pitch up yesterday for the special meeting called by opposition parties and the speaker.

On Wednesday, the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) raised points in limine (a process that addresses the technical legal points which are raised before getting into the merits of the case and relates to matters of jurisdiction) at the South African Local Government Bargaining Council (SALGBC) hearing.

This was dismissed by the presiding officer who rescheduled the exemption application argument to next Wednesday.

The 24 July strike has seen service delivery come to a halt in the city while striking workers attacked non-striking workers resulting in the shooting of one worker and municipal vehicles being attacked and vandalised.

Tshwane joint caucus chair Jacqui Uys said the multiparty coalition rejected the attempt to manipulate the bargaining council outcome and also decided not to attend the special council meeting called by the council speaker to debate the city’s response to the unprotected Samwu strike.

“In June, the municipal council resolved not to budget for salary increases for councillors and staff for the 2023-24 financial year in terms of a budget funding plan.

“The plan proposes several measures to close Tshwane’s R3 billion funding gap. The budget and the funding plan were supported by 155 of Tshwane’s 214 councillors, and the same report authorised the city manager to lodge an application to the SALGBC to exempt the city from salary increases.

This application has now been lodged, and the proceedings of the SALGBC are under way,” she said. Uys said the case presented by the city was based on the city’s financial position.

“Seeking exemption from salary increases, and undertaking the other measures stipulated in Tshwane’s funding plan, is in the best interest of our local community as a whole, including city employees,” she said.

Tshwane speaker of council Mncedi Ndzwanana said he was highly disappointed in the non-attendance of political parties in the multiparty coalition government during yesterday’s special council meeting.

“The purpose of the special council meeting was to debate the current state of affairs in Tshwane,” he said.

Ndzwanana said the lack of attendance at the special meeting was a sign of disrespect to the employees and residents of Tshwane who have been severely affected by the lack of services due to the ongoing situation in the city.