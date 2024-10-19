Two dead, others injured after being trapped in Joburg CBD manhole

Joburg Emergency Services conducted a daring rescue to free entrapped the workers.

oburg EMS responded to the emergency at the corner of Commissioner and Von Brandis Street . Picture: Supplied

Two contract workers have died, and three others were injured due to toxic fumes in a manhole in Johannesburg.

It is understood the City of Joburg EMS responded to the emergency at the corner of Commissioner and Von Brandis Street in the Joburg CBD on Saturday.

Joburg Emergency Services carried out a daring rescue to free the trapped workers.

Spokesperson Nana Radebe said the cause of the incident is being investigated.

“Five contract workers from Solid Management were stuck underground in a manhole while working. Three people were taken to medical facilities, and two died from fumes from the generator.”

This is a developing story

ALSO READ: Massive diesel tanker fire closes major Gauteng highway [VIDEO]