Fire claims patient in female psych unit at Dr George Mukhari Hospital

Seventeen other patients in the unit were successfully evacuated and temporarily relocated to a different wing

A 35-year-old patient has died in a fire at the Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital in Tshwane.

It is understood the blaze broke out in the female psychiatric unit just before 7pm Monday.

The City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department spokesperson Charles Mabaso said firefighters arrived on the scene to find the Dr George Mukhari Hospital staff had already extinguished the fire in the single isolation ward using portable fire extinguishers.

Patient killed

“A female patient aged 35 years suffered burns inside the ward and unfortunately lost her life. She was declared dead by a medical doctor on the scene.

“Firefighters conducted positive pressure ventilation to rid the ward of excessive smoke,” Mabaso said.

Gauteng Health Department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said the patient who died was admitted to the hospital earlier this month.

“She was placed in a seclusion room today (24 June), as part of her prescribed treatment. At around 18h35 in the evening, a smouldering smoke and small fire broke out from the seclusion room. Immediate actions were taken to safeguard the safety and wellbeing of patients.

“The fire was quickly contained and extinguished by the fire brigade, but unfortunately the patient in the seclusion room sustained fatal injuries. Seventeen other patients in the unit were successfully evacuated and temporarily relocated to a different wing of the psychiatric department as a precautionary measure,” Modiba said.

Cause of fire

Modiba added that the cause of the fire is still unknown at this stage.

“The incident has been reported to the South African Police Service for further investigation. The department wishes to extend our deepest condolences to the patient’s family as they mourn the sudden passing of their daughter.

“Both the bereaved family and the families of the 17 patients will be taken through a debriefing. Counselling services will also be made available to them,” Modiba said.

