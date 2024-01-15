Umalusi urges employers to verify employee qualifications after 11 nabbed for selling fake certificates

An employee of the department of higher education and training was nabbed for fraudulently issuing a diploma certificate for cash.

Education quality assurance body Umalusi has called on employers to verify qualifications of prospective and current employees as more cases of fake certificates are exposed.

“Since the state of readiness media briefing held on 13 October 2013, we informed the public about the safeguards implemented to ensure the authenticity and credibility of Umalusi certificates,” said CEO Dr Mafu Rakometsi on Monday.

Eleven suspects have been arrested for selling fake Matric certificates.

The first two suspects were arrested in Burgersfort in Limpopo on 27 October 2023. The second suspect was nabbed Pretoria in November, three on 20 November and the final five on 13 December 2023 also in Burgersfort in Limpopo.

On 11 December 2023, the Hawks arrested an employee from the Department of Higher Education and Training for fraudulently issuing a diploma certificate for cash, said Rakometsi.

All suspects are expected to appear in various courts this month.

“Police investigations are ongoing and Umalusi will continue to work closely with law enforcement agencies in whatever way possible to ensure fraudsters face the full might of the law,” he said.

“Umalusi’s certificates have robust safeguards to protect the authenticity and credibility. The mandate of Umalusi is to issue authentic certificates to qualifying candidates. Umalusi has no business with fake certificates. Fake certificates are issued by scammers or fraudsters who are not employees of Umalusi.”

"Umalusi would like to reassure the public that its certificates have robust safeguards to protect their authenticity and credibility….



Last year, the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) dismissed its CEO Tshepo Mahanuke for presenting fake qualifications.

The board said that the termination came after Mahanuke failed to provide any counterevidence to the evidence of fraud found in his CV, which was provided to the JRA during his recruitment process.

At the time, Mahanuke insisted that the allegations against him were false and said he believed he was the right man for the job.

