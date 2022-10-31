WATCH: ‘Unbaptisms’ – Here’s why Satanism is trending today

Cheryl Kahla

South Africans logging into social media today have been met with ‘Satanism’ and ‘unbaptism’ as a trending phrases. And no, it’s not about Halloween.

The Austin Pagan Pride Day festival is responsible for this particular trend after a video of “unbaptisms” went viral on Twitter.

Satanism trending on Twitter

The festival in Texas, United States, aims to “foster pride in Pagan identity and promote awareness and acceptance of alternative religions.

However, the Church Of Satan distanced itself from the ‘unbaptisms’, saying it was just “a publicity stunt by an activist group”.

WATCH: Performing ‘unbaptisms’

The Satanic Temple is performing “unbaptisims”.



After an upside down cross is drawn on their forehead they chant “Hail Satan”. pic.twitter.com/22ejzesxLb— Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) October 29, 2022

The video was initially shared by journalist Tayler Hansen, who captioned it:

“The Satanic Temple is performing ‘unbaptisims’.

“After an upside down cross is drawn on the forehead, they chant ‘Hail Satan’.”

The Satanic Temple – which doesn’t believe in satanism or Lucifer – is not affiliated with the Church of Satan.

This has nothing to do with us or Satanism, it’s a publicity stunt by an activist group.— The Church Of Satan (@ChurchofSatan) October 31, 2022

Instead, it operates as an advocacy group to “encourage empathy and reject tyrannical authority”.

‘Unbaptism’ certificates

The Satanic Temple also handed out certificates at a cost of $10, to commemorate the ‘unbaptism’. The certificate reads:

“All bonds of servitude have been broken. Power and agency have been restored. Thyself is thy master. Hail Satan”.

The ‘unbaptism’ ritual was free, however, those who wanted to make a donation towards the Satanic Temple could choose to buy the certificate.

Unbaptisims – I like that.



Nobody should be forced into any religion, especially children. It is a choice that should be made in adulthood.



Indoctrination is child abuse!— ShelbieIntas????????⚛️ ????????????☀️ (@ellechle9) October 30, 2022

Baptism debate

The video also opened up the conversation around the topic of baptism and consent, with one netizen saying “it’s supposed to be a huge life step”.

To this, another user responded: “‘Supposed to be’ is doing a lot of heavy lifting. Every Catholic I know was baptised as a child without even the possibility of their consent.

“At least these people are choosing to do this ritual that gives it far more meaning as far as I’m concerned”, the user concluded.

Baptism is not necessary for salvation.



“For you are saved by grace through faith, and this is not from yourselves; it is God’s gift — not from works, so that no one can boast.”

Ephesians 2:8-9

If someone accepts Christ as savior they aren’t going to hell for lack of water.— Fisto Roboto (@cybernetic_cat) October 30, 2022

NOW READ: Satan has nothing to do with vaccines, says Satanist