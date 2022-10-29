US Terror alert: Security tight in Sandton

Sipho Mabena

Despite the United States (US) authorities terror attack alert for Sandton in Johannesburg, it was just another usual Friday in the city centre revered as the richest square mile in Africa, as people went on with their business amid heightened security on the ground.

Sandton City, which prides itself as defining the Sandton skyline and boasting some of the most exclusive retail outlets, is working with authorities in monitoring the warning for a terror attack planned for Saturday.

The mall, frequented by millions of rich locals and tourists, is actively monitoring the situation, saying the safety of patrons, tenants, service providers and stakeholders was of paramount importance.

CBD milling with armed agents

Sandton City – which includes Nelson Mandela Square, offices, hotels and Sandton Convention Centre – was trading as normal.

Bheki Mtshali, a mining engineer consultant, said since the warning was issued this week, there were armed law enforcement agents, both in civilian and uniform, walking about on the ground.

“I feel pretty safe. I had my meetings as usual and I will be back in the CBD tomorrow,” he said.

Mtshali explained that though he has offices in the CBD, he conducted the bulk of his business meetings in Sandton’s restaurants and coffee shops.

He said there was a helicopter hovering above the Sandton CBD and his business partner, David Nkosi, agreed that it would be foolish for anyone to try an attack amid so much security and alert people.

“I am not scared, but I will be cautious for anything suspicious. I honestly do not think anything will happen,” Nkosi said.

Leaving nothing to chance

The City of Joburg was also not leaving anything to chance, with the metro saying it was taking the alert for Johannesburg, in particular the Sandton area, also home to the US consulate, very serious.

Now former City of Joburg mayor Dada Morero said the US consul-general in Johannesburg, Vincent Spera, had contacted him me to inform me of their detection of a potential attack.

He said to ensure that the metro was well-informed and prepared for any eventuality, he had spoken to Gauteng police commissioner, Elias Mawela, requesting that all information and intelligence be shared with his office.

“[The] commissioner has assured me that the necessary measures have been put in place and that nothing will be left to chance.

“I have also engaged with the MMC for Public Safety David Tembe, and the acting chief of the Joburg Metropolitan Police Department [JMPD] Thulani Khanyile, who have advised that visible policing resources have been deployed to the Sandton area. The Acting Chief was also personally on the ground this morning,” Morero said.

He also requested the city’s joint operations committee (JOC) to provide a full list of events taking place in Johannesburg area over the coming days, which will be shared with law enforcement authorities and national government.

The JOC is tasked with ensuring safety and security at all events in the city, with Morero saying the metro has prioritised safety and security, and will avail any resources and support required by the South African Police Service (Saps) and national government to ensure the safety of residents as well as visitors.

High alert

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS), made up of various government departments led by Saps, State Security Agency (SSA) and South African National Defence Force (SANDF) meets on a regular basis to assess the safety and security of the country.

The structure emphasised that safety and security of citizens remain the top priority and that the law enforcement agencies have measures in place to deal with threats to national security.

As part of institutionalised processes, the NATJOINTS – which takes all threats seriously – has counter intelligence measures in place to assess and mitigate terrorism threats.

Police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda explained that the alert comes at a time when heightened law enforcement visibility and targeted operations are already in place as part of Safer Festive Season Campaign which started on 15 October.

He said law enforcement was geared up for any occurrence and that there were over 500 events from 28 to 30 October, with over 200 of these will be hosted in Gauteng.

“This calls for heightened police visibility, road blocks and search-and-seizure operations. Spectators, fans and patrons might expect delays in accessing the venues and other strategic points. We urge the public to exercise patience and cooperate with law enforcement agencies,” Netshiunda said.

One of the major events happening in Sandton on Saturday is the Johannesburg Pride’s annual Pride, which organisers have said would go through as planned.