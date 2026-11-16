Unisa stands firm on legal action after winning defamation case against social media comedian

The institution took issue with Doctor Che Lenyehelo's content.

The University of South Africa (Unisa) says it won’t hesitate to take legal action after securing a victory against social media content creator Doctor Che Lenyehelo in a defamation case involving his comedy videos.

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria granted the university an interdict against Lenyehelo on 11 November 2026.

The dispute centres on Lenyehelo’s comedy series, titled “Lawyers from Unisa be like“, which has gained traction across various social media platforms.

The institution took issue with the content, arguing that the videos contained defamatory material that could negatively affect the university’s public image and the standing of graduates from its law faculty.

High Court orders Doctor Che to remove videos

In a statement issued on Monday, 16 November, Unisa confirmed that the court order prohibits Lenyehelo from producing or sharing videos containing what it described as “spurious and defamatory remarks” about the university.

“The court further ordered him to remove the video from all social media platforms under his control within 24 hours of him being served with the order; as well as interdicted him from publishing further content substantially similar to the content in the video concerned,” the institution’s statement reads.

In addition to removing the video, Lenyehelo was ordered to pay the university’s legal costs.

Unisa welcomed the outcome, saying the judgment reinforces the right of institutions and individuals to seek legal protection against actions that undermine their operations, governance and public trust.

“The university remains committed to transparency, accountability and lawful engagement, but will not tolerate conduct aimed at defaming, destabilising or destroying the institutional brand.”

The institution’s principal and vice-chancellor, Professor Puleng LenkaBula, also hailed the court’s decision, stressing that freedom of expression “cannot be used as a shield for unlawful”.

“Unisa will continue to defend its name, reputation, employees and stakeholders through every lawful avenue available,” LenkaBula said.

Media release: Unisa Welcomes Court Ruling in Matter Against Doctor Che Lenyehelo pic.twitter.com/ahE0ze4EX4 — Unisa (@unisa) November 16, 2026

Furthermore, Unisa issued a stern warning to members of the public against publishing similar content.

“The institution will not hesitate to take firm and decisive legal action against any individual or group that seeks to spread falsehoods, engage in unlawful reputational attacks, or deliberately undermine the university and its leadership.”

Social media reacts

Reactions to the court ruling have been mixed, with social media users expressing differing views on Unisa’s decision to pursue legal action against Lenyehelo.

One X user described the university’s approach as “merciless”, pointing to the costs order made against the content creator.

Others questioned why an institution of Unisa’s standing would take legal action over “satire”.

“For such a prestigious institution like Unisa to even bother themselves with this comedian is shocking, to say the least. You’ve opened a can of worms,” the social media post reads.

Mbekezeli Benjamin, researcher and advocacy officer at Judges Matter, also criticised the outcome, describing the ruling as “injustice”.

By the way, Unisa’s produced some of the best lawyers in SA.

No other university counts as alumni several chief justices, deputy chief justices and two presidents of democratic South Africa. So a TikTok parody won’t take away that legacy. I hope the interim order is set aside. https://t.co/aU3If5BBJW Read more Journalist accuses Unisa of using courts to silence criticism November 16, 2026

However, some users welcomed the university’s actions.

One supporter claimed the content creator had failed to appreciate Unisa’s standing and the potential consequences of his remarks.

“The guy thinks this is a joke, but Unisa is an international institution. Such remarks devalue Unisa.

“I bet he doesn’t know because everything is jokes to him and people cheer for the destruction of our own state institution.”

Another user praised the university, writing: “Well done Unisa!! Enough disrespect.”