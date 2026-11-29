Mandla Themba Sibiya was shot dead in Hillbrow on 22 November.

The defamation proceedings between ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and former Cabinet minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has been placed under a cloud of uncertainty following the death of a witness whose testimony was expected to play a crucial role in the case.

Mandla Themba Sibiya, who had submitted an affidavit backing Dlamini-Zuma’s allegations against Mbalula, was shot dead in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, on Sunday night, 22 November 2026.

His death comes just days after he reportedly filed a supplementary affidavit in the matter.

Fatal Shooting in Hillbrow

According to the Sunday Times, Sibiya had travelled from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), where he resided, to Johannesburg to participate in the court proceedings.

He had reportedly attended the football encounter between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs earlier on the day of his death before the fatal incident occurred.

The publication reported that a 25-year-old taxi driver allegedly shot Sibiya following an altercation between the two.

The alleged shooter was arrested at the scene by the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD).

He reportedly told authorities that Sibiya had fired shots at him and that he had responded in retaliation, with at least 10 spent cartridges were recovered.

However, the taxi driver was released from custody this week after the murder case was not enrolled in court amid ongoing investigations, the South African Police Service (Saps) in Gauteng confirmed.

Key witness in Mbalula and Dlamini-Zuma defamation case

Sibiya’s involvement in the legal battle dates back to the allegations made by Dlamini-Zuma against Mbalula concerning the ANC’s 2022 national elective conference held at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg.

The former Cabinet minister accused Mbalula of “dishing out” cash to delegates in an effort to influence their votes during the party’s leadership contest.

The claims were made during an interview with former EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi on his African Renaissance Podcast on 3 August 2026.

Mbalula subsequently turned to the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg after Dlamini-Zuma refused to withdraw the statements and issue an apology.

His application seeks to compel her to retract the allegations, while also demanding damages for what he regards as defamatory remarks.

When the matter was heard on 15 September 2026, Sibiya emerged as an important figure in Dlamini-Zuma’s defence.

In an affidavit submitted on 4 September, Sibiya, who previously served as secretary of the ANC’s Albert Luthuli branch in Ceza, claimed that he had personally benefited from the alleged bribery scheme.

He maintained that Mbalula had handed him an envelope containing R5 000 in cash.

Dlamini-Zuma ‘saddended’

Sibiya’s death comes as he was expected to testify in person after Acting Judge Henno Viljoen ruled last month that both Mbalula and Dlamini-Zuma should give evidence orally.

The witness had also submitted a supplementary affidavit on 20 November, shortly before he was killed.

One of Dlamini-Zuma’s lawyers reportedly revealed that Sibiya had communicated his worry about his safety after arriving in Gauteng.

He, however, stopped short of making allegations or suggesting that any particular person was responsible for his death.

The legal representative, who identified Sibiya’s body at the mortuary, added that what was certain was that “the only witness in the matter disappeared two days after filling the affidavit”.

Dlamini-Zuma has also reportedly reacted to the news of his death, saying she was “saddened” by the incident.

Mbalula, meanwhile, has dismissed Sibiya’s allegations, maintaining that the account contained in the affidavit was untrue.

The ANC secretary-general also reportedly indicated that he had not been aware of Sibiya’s death when questioned about the matter, asking whether the man had fallen sick or had been murdered.

“How does his death bury the rubbish he wrote about me in an affidavit? Because it is lies,” the ANC secretary-general reportedly said.