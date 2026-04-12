Unisa Enterprise interns pushed to the brink after not being paid for months

Unisa Enterprise blames administrative and compliance processes linked to funding from MICT SETA

Interns placed at the embattled Unisa Enterprise as part of the Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and Training Authority (MICT SETA) funded programme say months of unpaid stipends have pushed them to the brink.

The group, recruited from November 2025, was promised a monthly stipend of R3 800 as part of the 12-month Information and Communications Technology (ICT) internship aimed at equipping young graduates with workplace experience.

Interns only paid once by Unisa Enterprise

But five months into the programme, many say they have received just a single payment, without a payslip, leaving them struggling to afford transport, data and basic needs.

“We have not been paid for months. People cannot participate fully in the programme because they simply do not have the means,” an intern who asked not to be named said.

In a detailed complaint submitted to MICT SETA, the interns accuse Unisa Enterprise of breaching contractual obligations, failing to communicate payment timelines and unilaterally shifting responsibility to delayed funding disbursements.

The group has now escalated the matter to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA), demanding immediate payment of outstanding stipends, issuance of payslips and a clear plan for future payments.

Correspondence seen by The Citizen shows weeks of back-and-forth between the interns and programme administrators, with learners insisting on written responses to ensure accountability.

They declined meetings, arguing that previous engagements yielded “no concrete outcomes”.

Administrative and compliance processes blamed

Unisa Enterprise, the commercial arm of the University of South Africa (Unisa), has acknowledged the delays, attributing them to administrative and compliance processes linked to tranche-based funding from MICT SETA.

In recent days, some interns confirmed partial payments, reportedly covering two months, have begun reflecting in bank accounts, a development they cautiously welcome.

“It is not everything we are owed, but it is a start. We believe the pressure is working,” one intern said on Friday.

Despite the breakthrough, the group maintains that only full payment and consistent compliance will resolve the dispute.

Zylvah Makola, Unisa Enterprise acting spokesperson, said stipend payments to candidates could only be paid when it has received funds from MICT SETA, of which the candidates are aware.

“We can confirm that backdated payments have been made to the candidates today [Friday], following receipt of the funds from MICT SETA,” she said.

Allegations of financial mismanagement

The company has recently been rocked by allegations of financial mismanagement resulting in months of unpaid salaries.

The Citizen has previously reported that Unisa has apparently resolved to cut its losses and shut down the troubled company following a new internal risk report pointing to a deepening financial crisis.

This after a new internal risk report pointing to a deepening financial crisis.