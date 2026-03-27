Unisa airport claim falls flat on closer look

Unisa's aviation push comes under scrutiny after its airport is found to be a small airstrip with limited visible facilities.

The University of South Africa (Unisa) has touted its latest aviation venture as a groundbreaking milestone, boasting that it has become the first African university to acquire an airport.

But a visit to the site tells a much more modest story: a quiet tarred airstrip sandwiched by crops on the outskirts of Pretoria East.

Unisa’s new ‘airport’ appears to be a basic airstrip

The privately owned facility, the Aeropark Zynkraal in Bronkhorstspruit, appears to fall short of what most would consider an airport.

On the ground, it is little more than a 900m asphalt landing strip with minimal visible infrastructure.

Farmworkers in the area said light aircraft do occasionally take off and land, but operations are sporadic and largely recreational.

However, there was no sign of flying when The Citizen visited the site this week.

Last week, Unisa announced that it had acquired a 20-hectare “airport” to cement its planned expansion into aviation training, including aircraft maintenance, drone technology, and aeronautical systems.

The institution said the facility will offer students hands-on experience in a sector where practical skills are critical.

Hands-on experience in sector

Unisa says it will deliver world-class, practice-based training at Aeropark Zynkraal. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Unisa spokesperson Prof Boitumelo Senokoane described the acquisition as a step toward innovation and institutional growth.

“This airport will give our students a unique opportunity to apply their studies in practice and gain skills in high demand in the aviation and engineering industries,” he said.

Central to any such operation is compliance with the South African Civil Aviation Authority, which strictly governs training organisations and licensing pathways.

Unisa has not confirmed whether it has secured the necessary accreditation.

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The university’s broader model as a distance-learning institution adds another layer of complexity.

Aviation training typically demands intensive, in-person instruction, supervised flight hours and hands-on technical experience – elements not easily replicated remotely.

In response to detailed questions about accreditation, regulatory compliance, funding and programme roll-out, Unisa said the acquisition forms part of a broader strategic initiative, with operational details still being finalised.

The university would not reveal the location of the “airport” and how much it paid for the property.

University wouldn’t reveal ‘airport’ location

The university’s facility is situated east of Pretoria near Bronkhorstspruit. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Senokoane instead explained that this acquisition formed part of Unisa’s broader strategic programme to activate one of its 10 catalytic niche areas, namely aviation and aeronautical studies.

He said the initiative involves the introduction of formal academic programmes in the aviation and aeronautical sciences fields and will ensure students receive world-class, practice-based training.

“Unisa is also securing relevant facilities where practical learning, skills development and research activities can occur.

“The airport will serve as an important platform for practical training for students enrolled in aviation and aeronautical studies,” Senokoane said.

He said the university was finalising all modalities, requirements and business processes associated with this acquisition.

Once these processes have been completed, Senokoane said Unisa will publicly communicate the full details relating to the facility, its intended academic integration and its long-term value to the higher education and skills ecosystem.

Standard practice

“This is standard practice all over the world. Furthermore, we will ensure you are among the stakeholders to whom the details will be communicated at the right time,” Senokoane said.

The previous owners of the facility confirmed it had already been transferred to the university.

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